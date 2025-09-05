Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Solomon's £40 ab-baring suede jacket for autumn is surprisingly flattering
Subscribe
Stacey Solomon's £40 ab-baring suede jacket for autumn is surprisingly flattering

Stacey Solomon's £40 ab-baring suede jacket for autumn is surprisingly flattering

The wife of Joe Swash showed off her autumnal style in a fabulously chic jacket that her loyal Instagram fans went crazy for

Stacey Solomon outfits on Instagram selfie© @staceysolomon

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
41 minutes ago
Share this:

Stacey Solomon just loves the autumn! Like many of us who celebrate the cosiest time of year, the Sort Your Life Out star decorates her house with pumpkins, enjoys cuddling up with her five 'pickles' and doing incredible DIY crafts in its honour. She recently said that autumn is "peak happiness for me!" The former X Factor star also loves dressing in fall shades - from brown and chocolates to deep burgundy reds. The author shares a lot of her life with her enormous following, and on Friday, she did just that, giving fans a quick 'Outfit of the Day' post whilst she did odd jobs around the house.

The Loose Women host showed off a fabulous suede jacket in terracotta brown, which looked seriously expensive, but it actually came from online fashion brand Seame. Known as the 'Lara Suede Bomber Jacket', it costs just £40 and comes in plenty of rustic shades, from stone to khaki, too. Many shoppers remarked how it looked very like a Zara version, but for a far smaller price tag.

Stacey showed off her impressive abs in the jacket by teaming it with a simple white cropped top and lowly slung jeans. 

Stacey Solomon looked amazing in her cropped jacket
Stacey looked amazing in her cropped jacket

So chic! You may think that cropped jackets can be quite unforgiving, but teamed with high-waisted jeans, a la Stacey, is the way to go.

Stacey's style

In a previous interview with HELLO!, the 35-year-old revealed what celebrities inspire her wardrobe. "I have loads of style icons," she revealed, "but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them!  Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

Stacey Solomon smiling holding back white curtains© Shutterstock
Stacey has lots of style icons

Speaking about her wardrobe staples, Joe Swash's wife keeps it simple. "Jeans and ANY jumper. No matter what you are feeling and what you are doing, a nice pair of high-waisted jeans and a jumper are perfect as they never date."

Stacey Solomon smiles in her garden with her two daughters, Belle and Rose, sitting on her lap while stroking their pet cockspaniel© Instagram
Stacey is happiest in cosy jumpers and jeans

She added, "I love a giant teddy coat! I feel like that can hide a multitude of sins. I can go out in my pyjamas and no one will know."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity Style
See more
Best dressed stars in September 2025
Best dressed stars in September 2025
Join HELLO! in exploring the best celebrity fashion photos of September 2025 as we look forward to London Fashion Week, including Zoey Deutch and Jessica Chastain
Read More