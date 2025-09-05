Stacey Solomon's £40 ab-baring suede jacket for autumn is surprisingly flattering

Stacey Solomon just loves the autumn! Like many of us who celebrate the cosiest time of year, the Sort Your Life Out star decorates her house with pumpkins, enjoys cuddling up with her five 'pickles' and doing incredible DIY crafts in its honour. She recently said that autumn is "peak happiness for me!" The former X Factor star also loves dressing in fall shades - from brown and chocolates to deep burgundy reds. The author shares a lot of her life with her enormous following, and on Friday, she did just that, giving fans a quick 'Outfit of the Day' post whilst she did odd jobs around the house.

The Loose Women host showed off a fabulous suede jacket in terracotta brown, which looked seriously expensive, but it actually came from online fashion brand Seame. Known as the 'Lara Suede Bomber Jacket', it costs just £40 and comes in plenty of rustic shades, from stone to khaki, too. Many shoppers remarked how it looked very like a Zara version, but for a far smaller price tag.

Stacey showed off her impressive abs in the jacket by teaming it with a simple white cropped top and lowly slung jeans.

Stacey looked amazing in her cropped jacket

So chic! You may think that cropped jackets can be quite unforgiving, but teamed with high-waisted jeans, a la Stacey, is the way to go.

Stacey's style

In a previous interview with HELLO!, the 35-year-old revealed what celebrities inspire her wardrobe. "I have loads of style icons," she revealed, "but the weirdest thing is, I don't dress like them! Emma Willis, Kate Moss - I'm obsessed with her - Fearne Cotton, I love her style. But then, I also love all the girls from The Only Way is Essex. So, my icons range from one to the other!"

© Shutterstock Stacey has lots of style icons

Speaking about her wardrobe staples, Joe Swash's wife keeps it simple. "Jeans and ANY jumper. No matter what you are feeling and what you are doing, a nice pair of high-waisted jeans and a jumper are perfect as they never date."

© Instagram Stacey is happiest in cosy jumpers and jeans

She added, "I love a giant teddy coat! I feel like that can hide a multitude of sins. I can go out in my pyjamas and no one will know."