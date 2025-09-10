10 cutest photos of Joel Dommett and model wife's curly-haired son Wilde

Joel Dommett is an incredibly busy man, and tonight he's back on our screens to host the National Television Awards, which will air at 8 pm on ITV. Off-screen, he spends a lot of time with his model wife, Hannah Cooper, and their son, Wilde, who turns two years old next week. Over the past couple of years, the pair have frequently taken to their social media pages to share small glimpses of their parenting life with their fans, though have kept their baby's face censored for privacy reasons. Scroll down to see the cutest photos of Joel and Hannah with little Wilde…
1/10
Hannah Cooper holding and feeding baby Wilde just days after his birth
The first photograph
When Wilde was born on September 16, 2023, Hannah shared a photograph teasing his birth, but showed herself cradling the newborn just a couple of days later, with an immense smile across her face.
2/10
Santa Claus paid a visit to the household
Christmas cheer
For little Wilde's first Christmas, he had the pleasure of welcoming a very special guest into the family home – the tiny tot looked so adorable in his mother's arms when he was greeted by Santa.
3/10
Joel received a birthday card from his son
Birthday blessings
Joel took to Instagram last year to share the moment when he received his very first birthday card from Wilde. Alongside the adorable photo, he penned a short, funny caption: "My first birthday card from the little dude, written entirely by wife".
4/10
Wilde got all dressed up for Easter pictures
An adorable Easter bunny
Someone had quite the transformation for the special occasion of his first Easter! The then-six-month-old Wilde looked so cute in his tiny Easter bunny costume.
5/10
Hannah took an adorable family selfie
Family selfie
Hannah and Joel shared a wonderful selfie of the family of three earlier this year, among other pictures from the their celebrations for Hannah's birthday.
6/10
Joel Dommett appearing on Lorraine
A familiar face on the telly
Wilde had his eyes peeled to the screen when he saw his father on the TV, back when he was covering for Lorraine Kelly on ITV in May 2024.
7/10
Joel Dommett took a job in Australia in 2024
Dommett Down Under
The family travelled to Australia in late 2024, for Joel's stint hosting the companion show to I'm A Celebrity, and shared a cute photo of Wilde wearing a t-shirt embossed with his name.
8/10
Wilde is 'scared of sand'
Wilde's playful moments
Joel took to Instagram in May 2025 to share a very sweet snapshot of Wilde hanging off of him, with the caption: "Anyone else have a child scared of sand? Cos I do," gesturing at how the toddler seemed to be completely avoiding the sand.
9/10
Joel Dommett appeared onstage at the Royal Albert Hall
A very special occasion
On what Joel called a "dream day", the family went to the Royal Albert Hall, where the 40-year-old took to the stage to read a CBeebies bedtime story.
10/10
Joel and Hannah shared a holiday photo to Instagram
Family's first holiday
Just this week, the comedian took to Instagram to share some snapshots from the family's first proper holiday, with no links to work, as a three – and this picture of the three walking towards the sunset is the sweetest united family photo.
