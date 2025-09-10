10 cutest photos of Joel Dommett and model wife's curly-haired son Wilde

Joel Dommett is an incredibly busy man, and tonight he's back on our screens to host the National Television Awards, which will air at 8 pm on ITV. Off-screen, he spends a lot of time with his model wife, Hannah Cooper, and their son, Wilde, who turns two years old next week. Over the past couple of years, the pair have frequently taken to their social media pages to share small glimpses of their parenting life with their fans, though have kept their baby's face censored for privacy reasons. Scroll down to see the cutest photos of Joel and Hannah with little Wilde…

1/ 10 © Instagram Hannah Cooper holding and feeding baby Wilde just days after his birth The first photograph When Wilde was born on September 16, 2023, Hannah shared a photograph teasing his birth, but showed herself cradling the newborn just a couple of days later, with an immense smile across her face.

2/ 10 © Instagram Santa Claus paid a visit to the household Christmas cheer For little Wilde's first Christmas, he had the pleasure of welcoming a very special guest into the family home – the tiny tot looked so adorable in his mother's arms when he was greeted by Santa.

3/ 10 © Instagram Joel received a birthday card from his son Birthday blessings Joel took to Instagram last year to share the moment when he received his very first birthday card from Wilde. Alongside the adorable photo, he penned a short, funny caption: "My first birthday card from the little dude, written entirely by wife".

4/ 10 © Instagram Wilde got all dressed up for Easter pictures An adorable Easter bunny Someone had quite the transformation for the special occasion of his first Easter! The then-six-month-old Wilde looked so cute in his tiny Easter bunny costume.

5/ 10 © Instagram Hannah took an adorable family selfie Family selfie Hannah and Joel shared a wonderful selfie of the family of three earlier this year, among other pictures from the their celebrations for Hannah's birthday.

6/ 10 Joel Dommett appearing on Lorraine A familiar face on the telly Wilde had his eyes peeled to the screen when he saw his father on the TV, back when he was covering for Lorraine Kelly on ITV in May 2024.

7/ 10 © Instagram Joel Dommett took a job in Australia in 2024 Dommett Down Under The family travelled to Australia in late 2024, for Joel's stint hosting the companion show to I'm A Celebrity, and shared a cute photo of Wilde wearing a t-shirt embossed with his name.

8/ 10 © Instagram Wilde is 'scared of sand' Wilde's playful moments Joel took to Instagram in May 2025 to share a very sweet snapshot of Wilde hanging off of him, with the caption: "Anyone else have a child scared of sand? Cos I do," gesturing at how the toddler seemed to be completely avoiding the sand.

9/ 10 © Instagram Joel Dommett appeared onstage at the Royal Albert Hall A very special occasion On what Joel called a "dream day", the family went to the Royal Albert Hall, where the 40-year-old took to the stage to read a CBeebies bedtime story.