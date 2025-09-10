Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Joel Dommett and model wife Hannah's curly-haired son Wilde - cutest photos
Joel Dommett and model wife Hannah's curly-haired son Wilde - cutest photos

10 cutest photos of Joel Dommett and model wife's curly-haired son Wilde

Ahead of Joel Dommett hosting the National Television Awards tonight, see the best pictures of him and Hannah Cooper's adorable son, Wilde, who is already growing up to be his dad's mini-me

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Hannah Cooper-Dommett (L) and Joel Dommett attend Flackstock Festival 2025, a celebration of Caroline Flack's life dedicated to bringing awareness to mental health issues and raising vital funds for mental health charities, at Crystal Palace Bowl on August 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Joel Dommett is an incredibly busy man, and tonight he's back on our screens to host the National Television Awards, which will air at 8 pm on ITV. Off-screen, he spends a lot of time with his model wife, Hannah Cooper, and their son, Wilde, who turns two years old next week. Over the past couple of years, the pair have frequently taken to their social media pages to share small glimpses of their parenting life with their fans, though have kept their baby's face censored for privacy reasons. Scroll down to see the cutest photos of Joel and Hannah with little Wilde…

Hannah Cooper and Wilde Dommett© Instagram

Hannah Cooper holding and feeding baby Wilde just days after his birth

The first photograph

When Wilde was born on September 16, 2023, Hannah shared a photograph teasing his birth, but showed herself cradling the newborn just a couple of days later, with an immense smile across her face.

Hannah Copper and Wilde Dommett© Instagram

Santa Claus paid a visit to the household

Christmas cheer

For little Wilde's first Christmas, he had the pleasure of welcoming a very special guest into the family home – the tiny tot looked so adorable in his mother's arms when he was greeted by Santa.

Joel Dommett and Wilde Dommett© Instagram

Joel received a birthday card from his son

Birthday blessings

Joel took to Instagram last year to share the moment when he received his very first birthday card from Wilde. Alongside the adorable photo, he penned a short, funny caption: "My first birthday card from the little dude, written entirely by wife".

Wilde Dommett© Instagram

Wilde got all dressed up for Easter pictures

An adorable Easter bunny

Someone had quite the transformation for the special occasion of his first Easter! The then-six-month-old Wilde looked so cute in his tiny Easter bunny costume.

Joel Dommett Hannah Cooper© Instagram

Hannah took an adorable family selfie

Family selfie

Hannah and Joel shared a wonderful selfie of the family of three earlier this year, among other pictures from the their celebrations for Hannah's birthday.

Wilde Dommett Joel Dommett

Joel Dommett appearing on Lorraine

A familiar face on the telly

Wilde had his eyes peeled to the screen when he saw his father on the TV, back when he was covering for Lorraine Kelly on ITV in May 2024. 

Joel Dommett Wilde Dommett Hannah Cooper© Instagram

Joel Dommett took a job in Australia in 2024

Dommett Down Under

The family travelled to Australia in late 2024, for Joel's stint hosting the companion show to I'm A Celebrity, and shared a cute photo of Wilde wearing a t-shirt embossed with his name.

Joel Dommett Wilde Dommett© Instagram

Wilde is 'scared of sand'

Wilde's playful moments

Joel took to Instagram in May 2025 to share a very sweet snapshot of Wilde hanging off of him, with the caption: "Anyone else have a child scared of sand? Cos I do," gesturing at how the toddler seemed to be completely avoiding the sand.

Joel Dommett© Instagram

Joel Dommett appeared onstage at the Royal Albert Hall

A very special occasion

On what Joel called a "dream day", the family went to the Royal Albert Hall, where the 40-year-old took to the stage to read a CBeebies bedtime story.

Joel Dommett Hannah Cooper Wilde Dommett© Instagram

Joel and Hannah shared a holiday photo to Instagram

Family's first holiday

Just this week, the comedian took to Instagram to share some snapshots from the family's first proper holiday, with no links to work, as a three – and this picture of the three walking towards the sunset is the sweetest united family photo.

