Everyone's talking about Katie Holmes' coral lip colour – and you can buy it The actress' beauty look is goals

Wow! How amazing does Katie Holmes look right now? The former Dawson's Creek actress, who recently split from Jamie Foxx and shares a daughter, Suri, with Tom Cruise, has seriously upped her style game of late. Katie is currently enjoying hanging out at New York Fashion Week and posted several photos to her Instagram page showing off her cool outfits. However, the snap that really got our attention was the close-up photo below. The actress' followers are going crazy over her gorgeous coral lip colour and that beautiful wavy hair look. We agree – Katie looks stunning and now we have major hair and makeup envy.

Photo credit: Instagram / Katie Holmes

Katie posted: "@genevieveherr @josephmaine thank u both for getting me ready for the beautiful @zimmermann show. The star's makeup artist Genevieve helpfully revealed which lip colour she used on Katie, after followers asked several times. "Omg gorgeous! Love the lip colour!!!" was just one of many posts enthusing over the shade.

MORE: Ellie Goulding wore this £17.50 lipstick on her wedding day

SHOP: 'Stylin' by Laura Mercier, £22.50, ASOS

The lippy in question is Laura Mercier's Velour Extreme Matt Lipstick in the colour 'Stylin'. And guess what… you can get your hands on it for £22.50 at ASOS. We know, amazing. The range of lipsticks comes in 24 shades with 'intense pigment-rich colour' which doesn't dry or crack, says the Laura Mercier site.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's £5.99 beauty secret that makes her tan last AGES

We're also loving Katie's gorgeous wavy hairstyle by her hairdresser Joseph Maine. That blunt cut combined with a chic centre parting and the perfect waves is divine. Joseph posted on Instagram: "Soft flat iron waves yesterday for #KatieHolmes attending #Zimmermann."

Katie wore a simple black long-sleeved top and some edgy beige trousers with waist-tie, which showed off her slender figure. We basically want to recreate this ENTIRE look.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase.