12 show-stopping looks from the 2024 Governors Awards: Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, more best dressed stars

Awards season is finally underway, which means we are being spoilt with incredible A-list fashion. First up was the Golden Globes, which delivered some standout looks on the red carpet, and now the crème de la crème of Hollywood has served up even more jaw-dropping outfits at the 14th annual Governors Awards.

The likes of Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, and many others donned their finest attire to attend the prestigious event at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on Tuesday – and judging by the fashion we've seen so far, we can't wait for what's to come.

This year's ceremony – which gives out honorary Oscars to those who have made a significant contribution to the film industry throughout their career – was originally scheduled to take place in November 2023, but due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it was pushed to January 9.

WATCH: Angela Bassett gives emotional speech at 2024 Governors Awards

Those honored at the event included Angela Bassett – who looked stunning in a nude, tulle Dolce & Gabbana dress – filmmaker Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton, and Michelle Satter, the founding director of the Feature Film Program at the Sundance Institute, who was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Keep scrolling for all the best looks of the night from the red carpet….

Margot Robbie © Getty Images Margot Robbie has been serving up Barbiecore looks of late, but she ditched her vibrant hues in favor of a long black gown by Celine for the Governors Awards. The Australian actress looked gorgeous in her sleek attire, which boasted a plunging neckline with sparkling silver trims and two cutouts at her waist. To complete her look, Margot accessorized with Kwait jewels on her fingers and a pair of 1950s Fred Leighton diamond and platinum waterfall earnings.

Angela Bassett © Getty Images The 9-1-1 star looked like an Oscar statuette in her dazzling, crystal-encrusted, Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a bejeweled, mermaid tulle hem. The sleeveless frock showed off her sculpted arms, and a silver embellished belt cinched in her waist. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and opted for a gray smokey eye look with glossy lips that enhanced her gorgeous smile.

Emily Blunt © Getty Images Emily Blunt opted for an almost identical dress to Margot Robbie, although her black floor-length Miu Miu number boasted more elaborate silver embellishments along the plunging neckline. The British actress finished off her look with matching Tiffany jewelry and opted for Hollywood waves in her hair and a soft makeup look with rosy blush and pink lips.



Greta Lee © Getty Images The Morning Show actress Greta Lee looked sensational in her striking red, gathered boucle gown by Bottega Veneta that boasted a plunging neckline and padded shoulder detail. She teamed the dress with the brand's silver metallic mules, and kept the rest of her look simple, opting for a slicked-back 'do and no jewelry.



Florence Pugh © Getty Images Florence Pugh got the memo about sequins and dazzled in this sparkling pink, halterneck Rodarte dress that boasted a peplum silhouette and delicate sequins throughout. She added a bold vampy lip and styled her blonde hair into a soft, curled bob that highlighted her defined features.



Julianne Moore © Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock The May December actress went all out with her look, turning heads in this eye-catching, floor-sweeping caped dress by Valentino that was covered in dazzling silver sequins and popped beautifully against her auburn hair, which she wore down in loosely curled style.



Carey Mulligan © Getty Images Carey Mulligan added some drama to her figure-hugging, monochrome Celine dress with an exaggerated white shoulder detail. She completed her chic look with jewelry from Kwiat Diamonds and Fred Leighton.



Natalie Portman © Getty Images Natalie Portman made a statement in her black Schiaparelli gown, exposing her bare chest with a risqué cutout. The chic ensemble boasted a gold, chunky chain halterneck, nipped-in waist, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She added more intensity with a bold red lip and matching manicure.



Glenn Close © Getty Images Glenn Close kept it simple but stylish in this white, floor-length gown by Dior that skimmed her figure and featured long sleeves and a delicate bow detail on one arm. She added some edge with her coiffed hair and accessorized with delicate drop earrings and a peachy makeup look.



Emma Stone © Getty Images Emma Stone served up a different red carpet look, forgoing a long gown in favor of a pink sequinned two-piece by Fendi Couture. The playful ensemble featured a knee-length skirt and a matching top that boasted billowing sleeves, partial closures at the chest, and an off-the-shoulder neckline.



America Ferrera © Getty Images Barbie star America Ferrera shunned a gown altogether and rocked a custom black tuxedo by Moschino. The outfit consisted of wide-legged pants, a crisp white shirt with black buttons, a matching bowtie and cummerbund, and a jacket with structured shoulders.



Eva Longoria © Getty Images Eva Longoria glistened in her green sequinned by Sophie Couture. The stunning frock featured a diamond-encrusted halterneck, a floor-sweeping length, and a figure-hugging silhouette. To complete her look, Eva accessorized with diamond stud earrings and wore her hair in a slick, low bun, adding a smokey eye and glossy lips.

