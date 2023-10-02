10 best dressed stars this month: Simone Ashley, Florence Pugh, Paris Hilton, more

It's October, which means that style fans should expect a fleet of horrifyingly good Halloween costumes emerging from the best dressed stars this month.

Think Heidi Klum as the undeniable queen of Halloween, the Kardashians' mesmerising pop-culture inspired outfits and Dolce & Gabbana muse Maya Jama's annual Halloween party.

With a host of star-studded events on the calendar this month, from red carpets to award ceremonies, saddle up for a spooky month of sartorial perfection from the style set.

Keep scrolling to see which best dressed stars we've got our eye on this month…

Simone Ashley © Getty Bridgerton muse Simone Ashley made a case for mini skirts this season, rocking a fail-safe combination of a micro crop top, biker-babe leather and black mini with stiletto boots at Valentino's Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Florence Pugh © Getty A moment for Miss Pugh, who enchanted in a pastel pink trouser suit and bow-tie bralette at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday 1 October. The platinum-blonde Oppenheimer star slicked her pixie crop into a rockin' gelled style, adding a matte lipstick and fluffy brows to complete her front row glow.

Paris Hilton © Getty Paris Hilton at Paris Fashion Week? That's hot. The noughties icon proved she's still society's favourite It-girl as she stole the show in a series of stunning looks.

Usher It was all in the layering for American artist Usher, who was seen styling an oversized denim jacket with a white shirt and black Saint Laurent Shades before the Valentino Fashion Show.

Helen Mirren © Getty All eyes were on British actor Helen Mirren as she graced the L'Oreal runway at Paris Fashion Week in a glittering golden ball gown. Helen's Bond-girl coded dress was elevated by her voluminous curls and ultra-glamorous makeup.

Olivia Dean © Getty Singer Olivia Dean was the unexpected belle of the ball at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris, looking like she had stepped out of The Wizard of Oz in a silhouette-enhancing bejewelled purple gown.

Andrew Garfield © Getty Joining Florence Pugh in pink, Andrew Garfield rocked a candy pink trouser suit and terracotta-hued shirt to join the stars at Paris Fashion Week.

Ashley Park © Getty Emily in Paris star Ashley Park was a girl about town in this glitzy, fringed blazer dress. The raven-haired beauty layered with ultra-sheer tights and chunky Stella McCartney trainers. Perfection!

Paris Jackson © Getty Michael Jackson's daughter Paris is no stranger to a head-turning look, and the music artist's tonal, tartan get up Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show was no exception to her unrivalled style file.