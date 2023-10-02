10 best dressed stars this month: Simone Ashley, Florence Pugh, Paris Hilton, more

With a host of star-studded events on the calendar this month, from red carpets to award ceremonies, saddle up for a spooky month of sartorial perfection from the style set.
Keep scrolling to see which best dressed stars we've got our eye on this month…
Simone Ashley
Bridgerton muse Simone Ashley made a case for mini skirts this season, rocking a fail-safe combination of a micro crop top, biker-babe leather and black mini with stiletto boots at Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2024 show.
Florence Pugh
A moment for Miss Pugh, who enchanted in a pastel pink trouser suit and bow-tie bralette at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday 1 October. The platinum-blonde Oppenheimer star slicked her pixie crop into a rockin' gelled style, adding a matte lipstick and fluffy brows to complete her front row glow.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton at Paris Fashion Week? That's hot. The noughties icon proved she's still society's favourite It-girl as she stole the show in a series of stunning looks.
Usher
It was all in the layering for American artist Usher, who was seen styling an oversized denim jacket with a white shirt and black Saint Laurent Shades before the Valentino Fashion Show.
Helen Mirren
All eyes were on British actor Helen Mirren as she graced the L'Oreal runway at Paris Fashion Week in a glittering golden ball gown. Helen's Bond-girl coded dress was elevated by her voluminous curls and ultra-glamorous makeup.
Olivia Dean
Singer Olivia Dean was the unexpected belle of the ball at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris, looking like she had stepped out of The Wizard of Oz in a silhouette-enhancing bejewelled purple gown.
Andrew Garfield
Joining Florence Pugh in pink, Andrew Garfield rocked a candy pink trouser suit and terracotta-hued shirt to join the stars at Paris Fashion Week.
Ashley Park
Emily in Paris star Ashley Park was a girl about town in this glitzy, fringed blazer dress. The raven-haired beauty layered with ultra-sheer tights and chunky Stella McCartney trainers. Perfection!
Paris Jackson
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris is no stranger to a head-turning look, and the music artist's tonal, tartan get up Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show was no exception to her unrivalled style file.
Dylan Sprouse
Disney alumn Dylan Sprouse took autumn layering to the next level with a Halloween-coded hooded ensemble to attend the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.