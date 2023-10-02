Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed stars in October 2023: Florence Pugh, Paris Jackson, Andrew Garfield, more

10 best dressed stars this month: Simone Ashley, Florence Pugh, Paris Hilton, more

As autumn hits, the likes of Helen Mirren, Paris Jackson, Usher & Co layer up for a month of sartorial perfection

Best dressed stars of October 2023
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer
It's October, which means that style fans should expect a fleet of horrifyingly good Halloween costumes emerging from the best dressed stars this month.

Think Heidi Klum as the undeniable queen of Halloween, the Kardashians' mesmerising pop-culture inspired outfits and Dolce & Gabbana muse Maya Jama's annual Halloween party.

With a host of star-studded events on the calendar this month, from red carpets to award ceremonies, saddle up for a spooky month of sartorial perfection from the style set. 

Keep scrolling to see which best dressed stars we've got our eye on this month…

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France.© Getty

Bridgerton muse Simone Ashley made a case for mini skirts this season, rocking a fail-safe combination of a micro crop top, biker-babe leather and black mini with stiletto boots at Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh at Valentino Ready To Wear Spring 2024 held at Ãcole des Beaux Arts on October 1, 2023 in Paris, France.© Getty

A moment for Miss Pugh, who enchanted in a pastel pink trouser suit and bow-tie bralette at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday 1 October. The platinum-blonde Oppenheimer star slicked her pixie crop into a rockin' gelled style, adding a matte lipstick and fluffy brows to complete her front row glow.

Paris Hilton

© Getty

Paris Hilton at Paris Fashion Week? That's hot. The noughties icon proved she's still society's favourite It-girl as she stole the show in a series of stunning looks.

Usher

Usher attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France.

It was all in the layering for American artist Usher, who was seen styling an oversized denim jacket with a white shirt and black Saint Laurent Shades before the Valentino Fashion Show.

Helen Mirren 

Helen Mirren walks the runway during the "Le Defile - Walk Your Worth" - 6th L'Oreal Show as part of Paris Fashion Week at the Eiffel Tower on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France. © Getty

All eyes were on British actor Helen Mirren as she graced the L'Oreal runway at Paris Fashion Week in a glittering golden ball gown. Helen's Bond-girl coded dress was elevated by her voluminous curls and ultra-glamorous makeup.  

Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France.© Getty

Singer Olivia Dean was the unexpected belle of the ball at the Valentino Fashion Show in Paris, looking like she had stepped out of The Wizard of Oz in a silhouette-enhancing bejewelled purple gown.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)© Getty

Joining Florence Pugh in pink, Andrew Garfield rocked a candy pink trouser suit and terracotta-hued shirt to join the stars at Paris Fashion Week.

Ashley Park

Ashley Park attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France.© Getty

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park was a girl about town in this glitzy, fringed blazer dress. The raven-haired beauty layered with ultra-sheer tights and chunky Stella McCartney trainers. Perfection!

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on October 2, 2023 in Paris, France. © Getty

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris is no stranger to a head-turning look, and the music artist's tonal, tartan get up Stella McCartney Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show was no exception to her unrivalled style file.

Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France.© Getty

Disney alumn Dylan Sprouse took autumn layering to the next level with a Halloween-coded hooded ensemble to attend the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

