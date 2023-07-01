6 best dressed celebrities this month: Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and more

Discover which stars struck a sartorial chord from Kendall Jenner to Elsa Hosk and more

It’s official, summer has begun. July is here, meaning we have copious amounts of celebrity summer looks to unpack. From crochet concoctions to Americana denim, military camo and Y2K mesh, the advent of our favourite month has already served up some eclectic themes.

What do we have to look forward to in terms of events? Well, celeb holidays aside, we have so much to sink our teeth into. Pride in London, Wimbledon, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix and the BBC proms will no doubt welcome a blanket of stars through their doors. Not to mention the release of Great Gerwig’s Barbie, which is sure to saturate our social feeds with some plastic-fantastic garms.

Keep reading to discover the best dressed stars this month…

John Boyega © Getty John Boyega hit the streets of New York in his signature dapper drip. The Star Wars actor wore some oversized cargo pants featuring a camo print and distressed detailing, paired with a khaki roll-neck knit and an olive overcoat.

Kendall Jenner © Getty Ultimate cool-girl Kendall Jenner opted for subtle sophistication as she was pictured in East Village, NYC. The model wore a cropped navy baby tee teamed with some dark wash jeans, a red belt, patent black loafers, a camo New York Yankees baseball cap and an uber-exclusive crimson Hermes Birkin bag for her daytime essentials.

Elsa Hosk © Instagram Model Elsa Hosk is always a reliable source of covetable looks. The former Victoria’s Secret angel enjoyed some time off in Europe, dazzling in an on-trend white crochet dress featuring a halterneck style and floral broodier anglaise.

Erling Haarland © Getty Manchester City star Erling Haaland kicked back in Ibiza following his team’s successful season. The 22-year-old wore a sky blue set featuring a towelling texture, a bowler shirt style and a monogram print. He topped off his beach-ready attire with some retro white shades.

Jade Thirlwall © Getty Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall attended House of Trash's Aperitif pre-Pride party at The Standard London in honour of Not A Phase. The singer wore a Y2 K-themed mesh dress boasting a gothic tie-dye print with hints of rust, contrast stitching, a tank top design and an asymmetrical handkerchief hemline.