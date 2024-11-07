Lady Eliza Spencer stuns in leather trousers alongside twin-sister Amelia

Ladies Eliza and Amelia Spencer have once again proved their sartorial senses when they arrived at an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of clothing brand Paige.

The twins, who are nieces of the late Princess Diana, hosted a glamorous luncheon for the event alongside a group of their friends, where they also browsed items from the brand's anniversary collection.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

The group were also joined by Paige's founder, Paige Adams-Geller, and other guests included their sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, Sabrina Elba, Janice Joostema, Valeria Lipovetsky, and Sarah Harris of British Vogue.

The duo looked sensational at the event, with Lady Eliza stunning in an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a slinky shirt and matching leather trousers.

© Dave Benett Eliza stunned in her outfit

Meanwhile, Lady Amelia looked just as glamorous in a white shirt with sheer sleeves, finishing off the look with a pair of figure-hugging denim jeans.

The pair are known for their incredible sense of fashion and back in September, the duo wowed when they stepped out for the Nina Ricci Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

© Dave Benett Amelia looked beautiful in her outfit

Model Amelia, 32, looked stunning in the silkiest black shirt with a pussy bow neckline and long sleeves that covered her hands. Meanwhile, Eliza matched her stylish energy in a black mini dress with statement buttons and a sharp collar.

Speaking of their close bond to Tatler, Lady Amelia said: "We've always been very close. We're very similar. We love doing the same things and share the same friends. You're guaranteed to have a best friend there always – you can't really compare it to anything else."

© Dave Benett The sisters were out supporting PAIGE

Lady Eliza also spoke warmly of their late aunt, saying: "We always just knew her as our aunt. Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older.

"But Princess Diana did come and visit us in South Africa on a few occasions. She stayed with us, just before she passed away, at my father's house here in Cape Town. We were very fortunate to have spent that time with her."