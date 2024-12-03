Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer recreate her 'revenge dress' moment
The Spencer twins paid homage to the late Princess of Wales' most memorable fashion look

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer put on a united display at The Fashion Awards 2024 on Monday night. Making a case for timeless silhouettes and understated glamour, the Spencer twins co-ordinated on the red carpet in visionary black dresses. 

It's not known if Princess Diana's nieces consciously paid homage to their late aunt's legendary 'revenge dress', but with their uncanny silhouettes and glittering choice of jewels, it's hard not to cast our minds back to the late Princess of Wales' iconic style moment. 

Style by Sian Gabari, Amelia beguiled in an off-the-shoulder gown with detailed beading along the trim of the neckline by Pamella Roland from the Resort 2025 collection.

spencer twins in black dresses© Dave Benett
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora

Meanwhile, her twin sister Eliza looked enchanting in a princess-like black gown by Gaurav Gupta, complete with satin draped sleeves and intricate swirled detailing on the bodice. 

Lady Amelia Spencer© Dave Benett
Lady Amelia's dress looked just like her late aunt Princess Diana's

The socialites glittered in jewels from Sartoro Genève, sweeping their baby blonde hair into romantic sleek updos to highlight their dazzling diamond pieces.

The impact of Princess Diana's revenge dress

The famous black revenge dress is still referenced today© Getty Images
Princess Diana wears a Christina Stambolian dress to the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994

Rewind to the balmy evening of 29 June 1994. Vanity Fair is hosting a glittering gala at the Serpentine Gallery, and Princess Diana is on the guest list. Her attendance, however, isn't guaranteed, considering the star-studded occasion falls on the same evening her husband Charles, then Prince of Wales, makes a televised admission of adultery with Camilla Parker Bowles. 

What the late Princess of Wales did next has gone down in sartorial history as one of the most memorable fashion moments of all time. 

Despite her inevitable heartbreak, the mother-of-two made a brave appearance at the event, slipping into a sculpted black bardot dress by Greek designer Christina Stambolian that has since been dubbed her 'revenge dress'. 

Princess Diana (1961 - 1997) arriving at the Serpentine Gallery, London, in a gown by Christina Stambolian, June 1994. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Getty Images)© Princess Diana Archive
The famous 'revenge dress' has been remembered as one of the late royal's most memorable fashion moments

When words failed her, Princess Diana used her inimitable style to make a powerful statement. The risqué, shoulder-baring gown with a sky-high thigh slit and rippling asymmetrical skirt would have been considered well beyond the realms of royal etiquette had she worn it before her separation from Charles. 

Wearing the black cocktail dress was a last minute change for the Princess of Wales© Tim Graham
Wearing the black cocktail dress was a last minute change for the Princess of Wales

With a ruched, curve-hugging silhouette, a plunging neckline and above-knee length, Diana had kept the dress in her wardrobe for years after buying it in 1991, saving it for the perfect moment. 

Princess Diana accessorised with a striking pearl choker© Tim Graham
Princess Diana accessorised with a striking pearl choker

As for accessories, the Princess chose her favourite Manolo Blahnik heels for the occasion – a pointed stiletto pair. Her clutch bag was from one of her go-to designers, Salvatore Ferragamo – a modern version of the 'Vara' bow clutch, which she carried that night, is still available to buy today.

