Claudia Winkleman just wore a £40 Victoria Beckham Zara dupe on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing is back, which means lots of things. One, it's officially autumn's cosy season, where staying in and watching the show is the new going out, and two, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly become our new style icons for the next few months! Kicking off in chic fashion, Claudia looked stunning in a midnight blue draped dress, which looked super expensive. In fact, as a fashion editor, I assumed it could be Victoria Beckham's 'Caped gathered crêpe satin gown'. Why? Because Claudia enjoys mixing high street and designer labels, and I could see her investing in a frock like this.

But I was wrong! In fact, Claudia's dress actually came from high street mecca Zara, and what's more, it's the dupe of the season. It looks spookily like VB's number, except the sleeves are a little longer. I genuinely think there isn't much in it at all - the Zara version is also made from crepe, in the same colourway, and even has the waist ruching. Except it's just £39.99, compared to Victoria's £990.

Claudia Winkleman's stylist

Claudia's outfits are dreamed up by her longtime stylist, Sinead McKeefry, who has worked with the BBC star for years. Claudia's professional wardrobe has the Midas touch with Sinead in charge, and helpfully, the talented professional always shares on her coveted Instagram, where you can pick up the Traitor's star's looks.

Speaking about Claudia's sense of style, Sinead previously told HELLO! "Claud loves fashion, so she is happy to experiment. She knows what she likes."

Claudia's Zara dress is a great Victoria Beckham dupe

Sinead also admitted the pair are big fans of Victoria's eponymous label, adding: "We love VB!"

'Caped gathered crêpe satin gown' by Victoria Beckham

Claudia and her co-star Tess are great friends, and the besties never compete with each other when it comes to their on-screen looks. "The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it, I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama."

© Mike Marsland Tess and Claudia work harmoniously together

Working with Claudia sounds like great fun. Sinead added, "Claudia and I shop together, but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip. I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run, and then usually see how we feel on the day."