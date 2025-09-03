Victoria Beckham and Harper just proved 90s glam can work for both Gen X and Gen Z

Victoria Beckham looked incredible as she cuddled up to her youngest offspring, daughter Harper, in a sun-drenched Italian holiday snap that husband David shared on his hugely popular Instagram account on Tuesday evening. The footballing legend proudly uploaded a gorgeous picture of the two ladies in his life, affectionately captioning it, "My girls," with a series of love heart emojis. In the picture, both women not only twinned in black but were rocking totally 90s looks, which has made us want to rifle through our wardrobes immediately and recreate their chic ensembles.

Victoria, 51, wore a simple, Audrey Hepburn-esque black pencil dress, with a cropped cardigan in the same tone, and Harper, 14, sported a plain black bandeau top and a pair of low-slung drawstring trousers. Fuss-free, classic, and very expensive-looking, these outfits really did scream 90s glam.

I loved how smart both ladies looked. It also shows that a '90s wardrobe can indeed work for two ends of the age spectrum - Gen Z and Gen X.

Victoria and Harper looked so chic in their 90s outfits

Also this week, former Spice Girl Victoria shared another vacay snap, this time, sporting an ultra chic mini dress as she lapped up the sun aboard a yacht.

VB's micro mini was a square-neck, sporty style number, which she styled with a classic black cap, no shoes, and minimal jewellery.

The simple yet stylish option is the perfect, easy-to-throw-on essential. Later that day, the fashion designer rocked a T-shirt style frock, which she paired with jelly flip-flops for a family dinner.

Posing for a photo next to her daughter Harper, VB flaunted her picture-perfect legs, as well as her fabulous beach-dried mane and flawless makeup.

Harper's holiday hits

Harper has had plenty of her own stylish moments lately. Whilst on her summer break from school, we've seen the 14-year-old wear a fabulous crochet dress and simple white T-shirts, all the while showcasing her amazing, Rapunzel-like, blonde hair.

It seemed that Harper recycled her fabulous brown slip dress that she wore during Paris Fashion Week on this trip, too - only she made the style appear more relaxed. By opting to go barefoot and adding gold starfish earrings. Such a chic, mermaid-esque vibe.