The 'foolproof' eye wand Claudia Winkleman counts on for her smoky eye make-up look

There's not many celebrities who have a signature look quite like Claudia Winkleman. Whether she's in her finest sequins on Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly or cosied up in a fair isle knit for The Traitors, there's one thing that remains the same - and that's Claudia's makeup.

Since the 53-year-old will be back on our screens soon with Strictly 2025 and a new celebrity series of The Traitors mooted for Autumn 2025, I started thinking of Claud's gorgeous makeup and just what is the key to that glamorous yet cool makeup she always wears.

AT A GLANCE Claudia Winkleman is a fan of the Vieve Eye Wands to create her signature smokey eye look.

The 53-year-old uses the shadow sticks in shades Raven and Espresso.

The £25 eyeshadow product is "highly pigmented" and "foolproof".

And I discovered that there's a "foolproof" £25 eye shadow stick that she was faithful to throughout the latest series of Traitors.

© BBC Claudia Winkleman used Vieve's Eye Wands on The Traitors

Vieve's Eye Wands were the secret to some of Claudia's best Traitors looks, with the brand confirming Claudia's preferred shades too.

"The absolute icon that is Claudia Winkleman in Vieve?! We're screaming! Claudia wears our Eye Wands in Raven and Espresso," the brand wrote on Instagram.

They're behind one of Claudia's most memorable looks in season three, including an unforgettable 'death match' card game sequence. Claudia’s makeup artist, Lucy Gibson, shared a series of snaps from the show where eagle-eyed fans spotted the Vieve Eye Wands among other Claud faves.

Vieve Eye Wand © Vieve £25 at Vieve

These eye wands are a great choice for women over 40 and in this heat, as the highly pigmented formulas and 'creamy' finish glides onto the eyes without a smudging an inch, according to shoppers. As a woman in her 40s, I am well aware of the creasing effect of eyeshadow but a thorough read of the reviews shows that these are not prone to creasing - phew!

© Vieve The Vieve Eye Wand in Espresso is a fave of Claud's

They're ultra-blendable too, going from a quick wash of colour to a full on smokey, dramatic eye a la Claudia. No wonder she chooses the darker shades to amp up her look. These can, apparently, be used without makeup brushes too - a quick swipe with your finger and you're good to go. Or use as an eyeliner, a la Claudia's signature.

Along with Claudia's go-to nude lipstick, MAC Fleshpot, and her tanning quick fix, the Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Self-Tanning wipes, you can recreate Claudia's gorgeous makeup in no time.

© Instagram Claudia presents Strictly with Tess Daly

Another eyeliner Claudia has been known to wear is the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Eyeliner, and the Lord & Berry Kajal, which cost £14. She said: “It goes on and never comes off. I’ve never knowingly taken my make-up off. The stuff you see me in I first put on in the 70s.”

What are verified customers saying about the Vieve Eye Wands?

The reviews of these simple eye wands are glowing - and I've struggled to find a bad word said against them. "The formula is long wearing and opaque but so blendable. I can make this stick look like I’m wearing a whole 3-shade eyeshadow look all with just 1-shade," glows one review.

Another raved about them for oily skins. "I have hooded eyelids that get oily and cause literally every single eyeshadow to crease. It is extremely hard to find an eye shadow product that has genuine staying power. This blends so well, I apply with my fingers to warm it is and it’s nearly foolproof! I’m obsessed!"

"I love how easy the eye wands are to use, and as someone who always has the issue of eyeshadow creasing, these are totally crease-proof," another reads, which echoes many of the reviews praising them for their speed, ease of use and creaseproof formula.