Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter Leni undergoes major hair change

In the modeling world, it’s not uncommon to transform from sleek, luscious locks to a bold, dramatic chop in just days – and Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, is fully embracing the job.

The 20-year-old switched up her signature brunette soft waves for a wild updo during her latest modeling gig. Leni took to social media to reshare an Instagram Story posted by photographer Michael Oliver Love. The photo captured Leni striking a pose on set, her glossy tresses styled into a high updo that gracefully framed her face to create the illusion of wispy bangs.

© Instagram Leni sported a bold new hair look

The following post showed the model holding a tomato, her gaze directed away from the camera. This time, Leni’s long locks were swept back into a twisted high bun, while her baby hairs were slicked down into sleek edges.

This isn't the first time Leni has commanded the camera in a stunning editorial. Heidi's daughter graced the cover of Glamour Germany last month in an ethereal number from Issey Miyake. The ivory ensemble was crafted from silk and styled with a floral-adorned custom headpiece by Alida.

© Instagram Leni is a rising model

"It's not just jumping in front of the camera and looking pretty," she told Vogue Germany back in March. "There are a lot of things that happen behind the scenes that you don't even see in the end product. Modeling requires a lot of discipline."

Leni was first approached by a modeling scout at the age of 12, however, her mom would not allow her to sign. It wasn't until Leni was 16 that Heidi allowed her to make her debut alongside her for Vogue Germany.

Last month, the mother-and-daughter duo unveiled their latest campaign together for Intimissimi's new basics collection. The photographs captured Heidi posing alongside her daughter in matching lingerie. The German supermodel opted for a white silky bra and semi-sheer underwear while Leni donned a black slinky ensemble that featured a plunging bra and a pair of matching underwear courtesy of the Italian lingerie brand.

Heidi has clearly passed on her fashion flair to her eldest daughter. In November, the supermodel shared that Leni often borrows from her wardrobe. In an interview with People Magazine, she said: "I get so excited when I see my daughters re-wearing my clothes.

© Getty Images Leni Klum posing with her mom Heidi Klum

"My eldest daughter, she also is a model, and she goes to events and when she wears my clothes I’m not just proud but we can upcycle."

"I’m passing clothes down to my kids. I think it’s so important also to keep wearing your things," she added.

"I think in the past, we’d wear something once and then we’d never wear it again, and it’s so wrong to do."