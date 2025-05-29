Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter Leni undergoes major hair change

The supermodel's daughter is following in her footsteps

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
In the modeling world, it’s not uncommon to transform from sleek, luscious locks to a bold, dramatic chop in just days – and Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, is fully embracing the job.

The 20-year-old switched up her signature brunette soft waves for a wild updo during her latest modeling gig. Leni took to social media to reshare an Instagram Story posted by photographer Michael Oliver Love. The photo captured Leni striking a pose on set, her glossy tresses styled into a high updo that gracefully framed her face to create the illusion of wispy bangs.

Leni Klum with bangs
Leni sported a bold new hair look

The following post showed the model holding a tomato, her gaze directed away from the camera. This time, Leni’s long locks were swept back into a twisted high bun, while her baby hairs were slicked down into sleek edges.

This isn't the first time Leni has commanded the camera in a stunning editorial. Heidi's daughter graced the cover of Glamour Germany last month in an ethereal number from Issey Miyake. The ivory ensemble was crafted from silk and styled with a floral-adorned custom headpiece by Alida.

Leni posing with a tomato
Leni is a rising model

"It's not just jumping in front of the camera and looking pretty," she told Vogue Germany back in March. "There are a lot of things that happen behind the scenes that you don't even see in the end product. Modeling requires a lot of discipline."

Leni was first approached by a modeling scout at the age of 12, however, her mom would not allow her to sign. It wasn't until Leni was 16 that Heidi allowed her to make her debut alongside her for Vogue Germany.

Last month, the mother-and-daughter duo unveiled their latest campaign together for Intimissimi's new basics collection. The photographs captured Heidi posing alongside her daughter in matching lingerie. The German supermodel opted for a white silky bra and semi-sheer underwear while Leni donned a black slinky ensemble that featured a plunging bra and a pair of matching underwear courtesy of the Italian lingerie brand.

Heidi has clearly passed on her fashion flair to her eldest daughter. In November, the supermodel shared that Leni often borrows from her wardrobe. In an interview with People Magazine, she said: "I get so excited when I see my daughters re-wearing my clothes.

Leni Klum (L) and Heidi Klum attend The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala at Casa Cipriano on May 01, 2025 in New York City
Leni Klum posing with her mom Heidi Klum

"My eldest daughter, she also is a model, and she goes to events and when she wears my clothes I’m not just proud but we can upcycle."

"I’m passing clothes down to my kids. I think it’s so important also to keep wearing your things," she added.

"I think in the past, we’d wear something once and then we’d never wear it again, and it’s so wrong to do."

