Lauren Sánchez wows in red hot corseted gown during date night with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez Bezos just added archival Vivienne Westwood to her sartorial date night repertoire over the weekend. The 55-year-old stepped out with her husband for a romantic dinner in Paris, wearing a red hot look that served as the perfect send-off to fashion month. The vintage silk midi dress featured a strapless silhouette with a corseted bodice accented by elegant ruching. Lauren teamed the waist-cinching number with matching open-toe heels and a red Valentino handbag. She added a touch of glitz with a pair of diamond encrusted stud earrings that coordinated with her gleaming bracelet. The journalist styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, the former Amazon CEO looked suave in an all-black look that featured a pair of casual jeans, a sleek bomber jacket, and sunglasses. The couple have been enjoying spending time together in the French capital amid Paris Fashion Week. On Saturday, the newlyweds rocked coordinated gray ensembles as they walked hand in hand in sleek business suits complete with button-down jackets. Lauren exuded chic in a vintage John Galliano tailored skirt suit that was taken from the 1995 runway. The garment was adorned with large black buttons and featured a waist-cinching silhouette.

© BACKGRID Lauren Sáchez looked stunning in Vivienne Westwood

Jeff Bezos and Lauren tied the knot on June 27 on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church nestled within the island’s renowned gardens, far from public view. For the welcome dinner, Lauren wore a Schiaparelli dress from their spring 2025 couture collection. The gold garment was designed by Daniel Roseberry and featured a corseted bodice embellished with gold beads. The look also boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with hand-embroidered green flowers.

© Instagram Lauren stepped out for a date night in Paris

For the big day, Lauren chose a mermaid gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The wedding dress featured a high-neck and corseted silhouette crafted from hand-appliquéd Italian lace. Inspired by Sophia Loren's dress in the 1989 film Houseboat, the bodice was adorned with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons while the look was completed with a tulle-and-lace veil. "It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue. "It is a departure from what people expect," she added, "from what I expect – but it’s very much me."