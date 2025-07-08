Lauren Sánchez stuns in red mini dress after celebrating lavish wedding to Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez made a stunning appearance less than two weeks after she tied the knot with billionaire Jeff Bezos in what has been dubbed the wedding of the century.

The 55-year-old stepped out in an eye-catching red leather dress that perfectly hugged her figure, with a scoop neckline and ruching around the hips. The dress fell to just above her knees and was the perfect look for her Parisian night out on Tuesday.

She added black heels, a black handbag and black sunglasses, and wore her brunette locks straight down past her shoulders to complete the look.

Newlyweds

© Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in Venice

Lauren was glowing as she met up with her friend and model Brooks Nader, who attended her lavish, multi-day wedding celebrations alongside a slew of A-listers.

The couple tied the knot on June 27 in front of 200 guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio and Usher.

They were also joined by notable figures like Queen Rania of Jordan, Bill Gates, François-Henri Pinault, and Tommy Hilfiger.

The perfect fit

© Lauren Sanchez Lauren's dress was designed by Dolce & Gabbana

The journalist wore a custom mermaid gown from Dolce & Gabbana on her special day, featuring a high-neck and corseted lace bodice. It was completed with 180 priest buttons and a stunning tulle veil.

Domenico Dolce spoke to Vogue about his vision when designing the dress, explaining that he wanted it to be a perfect fit for Lauren's dynamic personality.

"At the very beginning, with every wedding dress, I ask the lady, 'Tell me what you dream,'" he told the publication. "Because I want it to be right, and she's very fast, very dynamico. She was about to go to the moon, to space. Much was happening. It's a very important day for the lady and the dress helps in this language."

© Lauren Sanchez She was inspired by '50s wedding gowns

The mother of three shared that she was deeply inspired by '50s-style wedding dresses, particularly the lace gown seen on Sophia Loren in Houseboat. "It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue.

"I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s. I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, 'That's it. That's the dress.'"

"It is a departure from what people expect, from what I expect – but it's very much me," she concluded.

The start of forever

© FilmMagic Lauren and Jeff got engaged in May 2023

Her two sons Nikko, 24, and Evan, 19, walked her down the aisle on her wedding day, and her 17-year-old daughter Ella was her maid of honor.

Ahead of her nuptials, Lauren told Vogue that despite the lavish celebrations and constant headlines about their wedding, she only had one thing on her mind: her husband.

"I'm happy that I'm getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore. I am the luckiest woman on the planet," she said.

To learn more about Lauren's blended family with Jeff, watch below...