Pierce Brosnan's lookalike son gets fans talking in steamy underwear ad

Pierce Brosnan's youngest son, Paris, was the spitting image of his famous dad in a head-turning campaign for MeUndies. The 24-year-old showcased his toned figure in a pair of Valentine's Day-themed boxers, as he modeled the style alongside his co-star. The pair sat in a movie theater and ate popcorn together as they displayed the brand's new items.

Paris looked just like the former Bond star with his swooping dark locks and intense gaze. His dark brown eyes, however, were clearly from his mother, Keely Shay Smith, who welcomed Paris with her husband in 2001.

The couple also share a 28-year-old son, Dylan, who has collaborated with his father and brother on several occasions. Paris and Dylan appeared in Pierce's 2024 film The Unholy Trinity together, after spending time with him on set.

"He invited us out to come and hang out with him, and it was gonna be a great father and son trip, and we're gonna get to spend some quality time together and see a new place and be on set," Paris told People.

"It kind of naturally and organically came about that we would be able to participate in the movie," he continued. "There were some little openings for us to get in there and dip our toes in the water."

"I gave very little advice, and they asked for very little advice," Pierce added. "I think both men knew instinctively what to do, and director Richard Gray is such a delightful fellow as the director. He just said, 'Show up on time, know your lines, and be brilliant. Be relaxed, have fun and go play.'"

"It's the most magical gift to have," Pierce said of collaborating with his sons. "We just had a great time." Paris, who has been dating model Alex Lee-Aillón since 2021, has worked as a model for several years.

He also shares his love of art with Pierce, who prefers the medium of painting. "Growing up, we would take family trips to various art museums in Europe and in the States," Paris told Paper Magazine.

"I fondly remember going to the Musée d'Orsay in Paris and seeing Picasso's and Gauguin's works, and being so inspired – that as soon as I got home, I'd paint."

"My dad has been a painter since the '80s and has a vast portfolio of work, which he has been showing lately," he continued. "We paint together and bond over it. He always told me the key was to practice by constantly drawing straight lines and shapes."

Pierce and Keely's other son, Dylan, was inspired by his father's career and now works as a filmmaker. He has worked on projects like Western Stars with Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson & Family, and So Many Dreams with his dad.

The Irish actor is also a father to three older children – Christopher, Charlotte and Sean – whom he welcomed with his late wife, Cassandra Harris. Cassandra passed away in 1991 due to ovarian cancer, and tragically, Charlotte died from the same disease in 2013.