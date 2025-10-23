Dakota Johnson opens up about her 'scary' childhood experience

Actress Dakota Johnson has opened up candidly in a recent interview about a 'scary' experience she had as a child. Growing up with famous parents had its disadvantages, with her mom Melanie Griffith often being approached in an aggressive way by overly enthusiastic fans. "When I was little, there were times when it was really quite scary, and people would aggressively and physically try to get to my mom when we were just going to the supermarket or something," she said in an interview with Vogue Germany.

"If you accept that as normal as a little kid, it can lead to a lot of complexes. And then, of course, the fact that you're in the public eye and the world knows about your private life in a way that's very invasive, rude, and painful," the 50 Shades star added. "So, yes, there are downsides, but there are also incredible upsides - like with everything, I think."

Despite these challenging situations, it did not put the 36-year-old off following in her parents footsteps. "I always wanted to be an actress and be a part of what the people around me were doing," she revealed.

© Getty Images for Netflix Melanie and Dakota in 2021

"As a kid, I was obsessed with movies. I was the kid who would watch the same thing over and over again for a year. I think that shapes your imagination and what you think is possible for yourself, especially when you watch movies with other kids, like Mary Poppins or Home Alone."

© Getty Images Dakota is candid about the pros and cons of fame

Her famous parents, mom Melanie and dad Don Johnson, kept a tight rein on her aspirations, insisting she wait until she was older to begin her career on the big screen. "I was never allowed to act in movies as a kid, only once with my mom when I was nine or ten. But I wasn't allowed to work properly until I graduated from high school," she shared.

© Getty Dakota with parents Melanie and Don

The actress also revealed that she loves to share clothes with her mom and sister, Stella Banderas. "My mom, my sister, and I are all the same size... although, that's not entirely true. My mom has much larger breasts than me, but we all wear the same shoe size, which is a nightmare," she said.

"So I inherited a lot from my mom. I recently showed up to my sister's bridal shower wearing pants I swore I bought from a vintage store in Japan. And my mom said, "Those are my pants." And I said, "Oh, so that's where they're from!"

© Getty Antonio, Melanie, Stella and Dakota in 2004

Dakota also expressed gratitude for the confidence instilled in her by her mother. "My mom was just very open about the topic of bodies," she shared.

"She taught us how to take care of our bodies and love them, and that our bodies are beautiful. And I think that's something really important for a young girl because we're constantly told that we're not good enough."