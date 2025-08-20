Dakota Johnson wows with rare red carpet appearance alongside famous mom

Dakota Johnson brought the ultimate date to the premiere of her new film Splitsville on Tuesday – her mom, Melanie Griffith. The star is no stranger to the spotlight, making the red carpet moment even more of a special family affair.

The 35-year-old oozed chic in a figure-hugging sleeveless metallic gown as she graced The Grove in Los Angeles. The garment featured a bandeau neckline and fell elegantly to the ground with subtle ruched detailing.

© Getty Images Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Splitsville

Dakota kept her accessories simple with a pair of diamond drop earrings and a matching bracelet. Her signature dark tresses were worn in a straight, sleek style, while her makeup exuded soft glamour courtesy of a smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

Meanwhile, Melanie opted for a timeless tailored number as she stunned in an ivory-hued suit that featured an oversized blazer and matching wide-leg pants. The look was completed with beige pumps and fingerless white lace gloves.

Splitsville is a comedy directed by Michael Angelo Covino and follows the drama surrounding two couples. The highly-anticipated film is set to hit theaters on August 22.

© Getty Images The duo looked stylish at the event

HELLO!'s Deputy TV and Film Editor Nicky Morris is keen to see the upcoming movie. "This upcoming comedy has already scored an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and with a brilliant cast, featuring Dakota Johnson and Succession's Nicholas Braun, Splitsville is definitely going on my watchlist," she shared.

Dakota's famous family

The Madame Web actress is the daughter of Melanie, who is herself the daughter of Hollywood legend Tippi Hedren, and Don Johnson, best known for his work on Miami Vice. Dakota made her acting debut in 1999, with a role alongside her mom and then-stepfather Antonio Banderas in Crazy in Alabama.

During an interview on The Today Show back in 2024, Dakota addressed the nepotism claims surrounding her career. "Like, if you’re a journalist, write about something else," she told Hoda Kotb.

© Getty Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson and Don Johnson

"That’s just like, lame. So the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at," she shared, referencing her prior Saturday Night Live appearance where she joked about the discussion surrounding nepotism.

Speaking with her Materialists co-star Pedro Pascal for Elle UK, Dakota recalled not getting into the prestigious performing arts school Juilliard and therefore not going to college. As a result, this led to her being cut off financially by her dad.

© Getty Images Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith

"So, I started auditioning. I think I was 19 when I did The Social Network, and then little jobs and stuff after that," she said, noting it was "hard" to make money "for a couple of years."

"There were a few times when I'd go to the market and not have money in my bank account or not be able to pay rent, and I'd have to ask my parents for help," she further shared, however maintained: "I'm very grateful that I had parents that could help me and did help me. But it certainly was not fun. The auditioning process, as you know, is the [expletive] worst."