Heidi Klum and mini-me daughter showcase stunning physiques for daring photoshoot

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni, 19, might as well be doubles and the pair made sure to turn heads during the week as they teamed up for a daring lingerie photoshoot with Intimissimi.

The duo looked sensational in the risque photoshoot, with Heidi styling out a white set with Leni wearing an equally as daring set in the color pink. The pair showed off their close bond with Leni resting her head on her mom's shoulder, while Heidi put her head over her daughter's. "Our new campaign for @intimissimiofficial is out now!" Heidi wrote. "Explore the new collection now online and in all Intimissimi stores!"



Although Heidi had her comments turned off, Intimissimi left theirs on and fans were quick to lavish the glamorous pair with praise, as one said: "You two are so pretty," while a second added: "Dream to continue my life there as your photographer."

A third posted: "Leni is so so pretty, perfect woman," while a fourth said: "I bought what your daughter is wearing with the 20% discount on my birthday, it's gorgeous," and many others shared strings of heart emojis.

Heidi and Leni stunned with their physiques

Leni has been showing off her modeling credentials lately and earlier in the week she posed in a saucy black lace lingerie ensemble, which showed off her impeccable physique and fashion sense.

Leni, who's swiftly following her mother's famed footsteps into the modeling world, is the daughter of Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. But it was Seal, Heidi's ex-husband, who adopted Leni in December 2009, enveloping her into his family.

Leni posed solo for the brand in some photos

Heidi and Formula One boss Flavio began dating in March 2003, however, they split shortly after she announced her pregnancy in December of that year.

By the time Heidi welcomed her firstborn Leni in May 2004, she was loved up with musician Seal. The 'Kiss From a Rose' singer went on to officially adopt Leni when she was five years old and her name was legally changed to Helene Samuel.

© Getty Heidi and Leni are so alike!

Heidi and Seal went on to have children Henry, 18, Johan, 16, and Lou, 14, and the pair have remained very close friends since their amicable split in April 2012.

In a rare interview about Leni in 2016, Flavio told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera that he had "calmly" reached the decision with Heidi and Seal at the time.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Seal adopted Leni into his family

"The three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her, because a child needs to grow up in a family," he said, adding that they all had an "amazing" relationship.

