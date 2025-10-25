Jenna Ortega is a scene-stealer in naked dress during red carpet appearance

Jenna Ortega is certainly spicing up her sartorial agenda with a flair of sultriness this season – it is October, after all. The actress has worn everything from a reptilian, skin-like Ashi Studio gown to a leather cone bra and a top made entirely of gemstones. However, she took her boldness up another notch on Thursday night with the ultimate naked dress. Styled by Enrique Melendez, the 23-year-old donned a sheer gown from the Amiri spring/summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection for the 2025 Imagemaker Awards in Bel Air, California. The lacy, lilac number featured a bodice adorned with botanical-inspired embroidery that ran down to the skirt. The garment boasts a plunging neckline with spaghetti straps while the skirt was crafted a darker purple hue detailed with vertical lines of intricate sequins. The daring thigh-high slit showed off Jenna's silver platform heels. A diamond-encrusted necklace and matching ring by Effy Jewelry finished the look with a touch of glitz.

The actress's luscious dark locks were left down and styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a rosy lip. In some photographs, Jenna can be seen draping a wine-red tulle shawl around her body.

© Getty Images Jenna Ortega at the 2025 Imagemaker Awards

Jenna has become somewhat of the undisputed queen of the naked dress trend. Back in September, the star graced the 2025 Emmy Awards in what might have been her boldest look to date. Jenna donned a distressed chandelier top from Sarah Burton's debut collection for Givenchy. The garment, which was crafted from a mix of multi-colored crystals and pearls, was styled with a low-rise black maxi skirt. The look was topped off with Jenna's signature gothic glam as she sported a dark berry lip with heavy eyeliner.

© Variety via Getty Images Jenna Ortega at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

The Wednesday star opened up to Dazed about her approach to fashion back in 2023. "It’s funny," she said. "I could dress better when I was younger, whereas now I feel like I could just stare in my closet forever and overthink everything. I used to go to school in little plastic heels with feather boas and I was really into funky socks and sequined vests. Fashion made me feel like I was my own person." She continued: "You can look back at anything you did when you were younger as embarrassing. But good for her! I was feeling myself. I think it’s adorable, I wish I had that same trust in myself to be like her."