Jenna Ortega turns heads with daring outfit on Emmys red carpet

Jenna Ortega turned heads on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, wearing a stunning jewel-encrusted top. The ornate bustier top was created for Givenchy by designer Sarah Burton, who designed it for her Fall 2025 collection. Sarah was inspired by the notion of a broken chandelier and used upcycled vintage jewelry to assemble the piece, including pearls, rubies, quartz in various shapes and sizes. The top is a departure from the Wednesday star's usual goth-inspired style. She worked with her long-time stylist Enrique Melendez to rock the “naked” trend, wearing the showpiece without any underpinnings and teaming it with a low-rise black maxi skirt with a daring high leg split.

If you think the top looks familiar, you may have already spotted it on Kaia Gerber, who wore the same asymmetrical style in the designer’s Fall 2025 campaign.

Later in the night, Jenna presented an award with her on-screen mom, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who attended her first Emmys in four years and looked chic in a black sheer, waist-cinching corset gown.

© WireImage Jenna wore a jewel-encrusted top to the Emmys

The onscreen mom-and-daughter duo held hands as they walked across the stage together to present the best supporting actress in a comedy series prize to Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt.

Last month, Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga twinned in gothic glam for an exclusive star-studded event at the Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala in New York.

© Getty Images Jenna rocking the "near naked" look

Jenna has quietly become the poster girl for her dark romantic makeup looks since stepping into the lead role of Wednesday Addams. While her Emmy’s outfit is a departure from this signature style, she did sport gothic hair and make-up, with a dark black lip, dramatic eyeliner, and jet black updo.

Gothic beauty continues to influence mainstream beauty moments this year. We've seen bleached brows on famous faces from Doja Cat to Rita Ora. There has also been a transition from precise jet-black eyeliner to untamed smoked-out liner, and the return of deep, bold lipstick shades over sheer, natural colors.

© JONATHAN HESSION/NETFLIX Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday

Season two of Wednesday has been a huge hit for Netflix, and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have teased the idea of a Wednesday spin-off in the past. Fans have been especially curious about the possibility of a series centred around Uncle Fester, Wednesday's eccentric and loveable relative played by Fred Armisen.