Watch Kate Hudson open the doors to breathtaking new kitchen inside $6 million home

Kate Hudson has transformed her favorite room in her beautiful house — and the results are stunning. The Running Point actress' Pacific Palisades' pad holds a special place in her heart as it was her childhood home. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell raised her there but later sold it, only for Kate to buy it back in 2005 and purchase the home next door in 2011, to make a luxury estate.

While she's kept much of the original charm, she recently revealed she's remodeled parts of it, and this includes her kitchen. In the clip above, Kate shows off the transformation which is nothing short of amazing. She told Architectural Digest: "I was going to blow everything out. And then the fires happened. We lost so many old houses in the Palisades that I went: I’m not going to tear these walls down. So now, instead of doing this crazy remodel, I’m in the process of honoring the home as it was built."

© Getty Kate was over the moon with her new kitchen

Kate partnered with upscale appliance brand, Café, to recreate her chic new kitchen. Talking of the creation, she told AD: "You don’t really get to see it from the pictures, but it's very indoor-outdoor. It opens completely up to the outside."

Kate shares her home with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, and while her oldest son, Ryder, is away at college, her two youngest children, Bingham and Rani, still live in the family home.

"My favorite thing is when the kids are running around and in and out of the kitchen and I'm cooking—I love to cook," Kate explained. "I love the kitchen, it's my favorite place in the world. I like when everybody’s sitting around, and having almost an early afternoon cook flow into an early dinner. I like it loud; I like football on. A loud, active kitchen is perfect to me."