Naomi Watts' teenage daughter shows off tongue piercing in new photo

At just 16, Naomi Watts' daughter, Kai Schreiber, has already cemented her edgy sartorial agenda on the style scene. Kai's bold fashion sense extends past her clothes as she unveiled her daring tongue piercing on social media. The model took to Instagram Story to share a selfie that captured her ticking out her tongue while laying on her bed. Kai donned a black top with a matching black choker necklace while her blonde locks were left down in a sleek, straight style. Her base makeup was left natural and radiant while she rocked a dark, smoky liner around her eye. Die Antwoord's "Pitbull Terrier" played in the background of the photo.

Kai has been busy taking the fashion sphere by a storm. During New York Fashion Week in September, she graced the runways for Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Jason Wu before jetting off to Milan to walk for Fendi, Max Mara, Moschino, The Attico, and more. Kai continued to impress at Paris Fashion Week in October, starring in shows for Mugler, Isabel Marant, and Valentino. "What an incredible season. I am immensely and eternally grateful for everyone who put work in to make this beautiful season possible for me. I had so much fun and I love you all," she wrote on Instagram after the end of the spring/summer fashion season.

© Instagram Kai Schreiber showed off her tongue piercing

The model's hectic schedule meant that she was absent from her mom's milestone moment last month. Naomi was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Despite Kai's absence, she still earned a special shout out from her mom, with Naomi describing her as "a high school senior, who’s both fierce and fearless".

© Getty Naomi Watts and Kai Schreiber

During a discussion with Maria Shriver and Alisa Volkman at The Swell’s fourth-annual Menopause Symposium, Naomi opened up about her hopes for her two children. "I have two teenagers, I have sent one off to college and he is 18 and very much in the place he wants to be, and it's a good feeling," she shared. "Then I have another child who is already launching herself into her career at 16, and I hope for so much for my kids, but most of all I want them to be content, and healthy and kind and compassionate people."

© Getty Images Kai walks the runway during the Valentino Womenswear fall/winter show

Kai shared her career aspirations with Interview magazine back in June. "I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn [Monroe]," she explained. "I want to be a supermodel. Period. I've been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film. Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it."