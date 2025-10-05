Naomi Watts shares the one hope she has for rarely-seen teen son and model daughter

Actress Naomi Watts has revealed the hopes she has for her two children as they grow into adults, in an intimate discussion with Maria Shriver and Alisa Volkman at The Swell’s fourth-annual Menopause Symposium on October 4 2025. "I have two teenagers, I have sent one off to college and he is 18 and very much in the place he wants to be, and it's a good feeling," she shared. "Then I have another child who is already launching herself into her career at 16, and I hope for so much for my kids, but most of all I want them to be content, and healthy and kind and compassionate people." Join HELLO! as we take a look back at the actress's life with her family over the years.
Baby bump
Naomi and then-partner Liev Schrieber appeared on the red carpet together at the 61st Tony Awards together, when the glowing actress was pregnant with her first child. She gave birth to her oldest child, Sasha, in July 2007.
"I always dreamed I’d be a young mother but never got around to it," she wrote in a column for Oprah magazine in January 2025. "Then I found a partner who wanted to be a parent, too. Within three months, Liev and I had made the decision to start a family."
Adding to the family
In 2008, Naomi gave birth to the couple’s second child, Kai. The Stripes founder told InStyle in October 2022 that she knew she "always wanted to have more than one child."
"Kai was always who Kai is," Liev said in a May 2025 interview with Variety. "But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long."
Enjoying family time
In 2016, Liev, Naomi and their children were spotted at the Los Angeles Clippers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on January 22, 2016 in New York City.
"I think I was parented very differently to how I parent - the jury is out on the terms of how [my parenting] will show up - but I am not a model for how well my parents did," the Mulholland Drive star shared during The Swell’s Menopause Symposium. "I lost my father when I was young and my mum was very young… I had a messy childhood… but … it formed who I am. Although I may have wanted things to go differently, it is who I am."
Movie screenings
With two actors for parents, it’s no surprise that the family enjoyed plenty of movie screenings together over the years, with the four appearing at a screening of Kung Fu Panda Three in New York in 2016. The couple separated that year but remained committed to their friendship and children.
"We’re doing things very differently," Naomi told Net-A-Porter in August 2019 about raising children with her ex. "I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that."
Model child
In May 2024, Kai and Naomi attended the Mother Daughter Holy Spirit Trans Rights Fundraiser at Gitano in New York City. In addition to acting, Kai is passionate about fashion and modeling. Naomi and Kai have also sat in the front row at a Dior pre-fall fashion show in April 2024 and later attended Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show in June 2024.
Kai's runway debut took place in March 2025. She walked for Valentino during Paris Fashion Week, with proud mum Naomi writing on Instagram: "I’m squealing with pride. Ilysm @kaischreiberrr."
Family affair
In February 2025 Liev, Naomi and Sasha attended The 30th Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, along with Taylor Neisen, Liev’s wife.
"I try to infuse structure in their lives, have them in fewer schools than I went to - and I am doing well with that - and communication," Naomi shared at the Symposium. "I just really want them to not be hiding things from me… that is my main goal, and I am here for them as a support system and role model, hopefully, but I never want to force things. I am learning on the job… how to be a parent."