Naomi Watts shares the one hope she has for rarely-seen teen son and model daughter

Naomi and then-partner Liev Schrieber appeared on the red carpet together at the 61st Tony Awards together, when the glowing actress was pregnant with her first child. She gave birth to her oldest child, Sasha, in July 2007.

"I always dreamed I’d be a young mother but never got around to it," she wrote in a column for Oprah magazine in January 2025. "Then I found a partner who wanted to be a parent, too. Within three months, Liev and I had made the decision to start a family."