Stranger Things' Sadie Sink displays toned abs in bejeweled bralette at season 5 premiere

All eyes may have been on Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour at the season 5 premiere of Stranger Things in Los Angeles on Thursday, following bullying and harassment claims, but it was Sadie Sink who stole some of their attention thanks to her head-turning red carpet look. The 23-year-old, who stars as Max Mayfield in the Netflix hit, looked incredible, flashing her toned stomach in an ivory bejeweled bralette with spaghetti straps and silver beaded embellishments across the bust, which she paired with a matching high-waisted, floor-length satin skirt that featured the same silver jewels across the waistline.

Sadie has starred on the show since 2016, and alongside Millie, who looked gorgeous in a lacy, sheer black gown with feathered detailing on the off-the-shoulder neckline and hips, and David, she was joined by the rest of her castmates, including Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Matthew Modine, Jamie Campbell Bower and more.

Volume 1 of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things airs on November 28, followed by Volume 2 on December 25 and the series finale on December 31. In August, Sadie admitted she was "emotional" when she wrapped filming for the show last December. "It's been like 10 years – nine, 10 years something like that," Sadie, who joined the show in season 2, said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I was really sad to say goodbye to it," she added. "What a good thing that after 10 years it can be hard to say goodbye to something."

Sadie wasn't the only star who struggled to say goodbye to the show. After filming wrapped, Millie posted a carousel of photos to Instagram alongside a video of her giving a tearful speech. She said: "Graduation is supposed to bring relief like you’re glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates – not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I'll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family. I love you. Thank you."

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, penned his own tribute alongside photos of him and his castmates. He wrote: "We just wrapped Stranger things Season 5. I'm still in shock. We shot it for a year and I'll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly. When I think of the show, I picture this first photo. A bunch of goofy young people making something they think is cool but really have no clue what's to come. I feel like we're still those people and I'm lucky to still stand beside them today. I hope you'll love this season as much as I do. See you all next year."

The show was created by Matt and Ross Duffer, who announced that season five would be the last in 2022. "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they said in a statement. "It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."