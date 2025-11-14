Elsa Pataky has Barbie moment in plunging embellished gown

Elsa Pataky added a sparkly touch to her sartorial agenda this week as she graced the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Teatro Barcelona on Wednesday. The actress oozed glamour in a bejewelled pink gown by Armani. The dress featured a corseted bodice with a plunging neckline and a daring cut-out at the centre. The Barbie-inspired number boasted draped detailing on the skirt and the entire dress was embellished with intricate beading in a snakeskin print design. Elsa styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a shimmery pink eye, rosy blush, and a glossy lip.

Back in April, the 49-year-old chatted exclusively to HELLO! about the next chapter of her life as she prepares to enter her fifties. "I feel that I’ve taken the reins. Maturity brings you self-confidence, and I’m at an age when I know exactly what I want. Also, it brings you calm; you don’t put so much pressure on yourself," she shared. "I also feel even more eager about taking on projects, because now that my children are growing up, they don’t need me as much as they used to."

© Getty Images Elsa Pataky stunned in a Armani gown

She continued: "Well, if I can inspire people to take care of themselves, feel better and take up sport, that makes me proud." At the time, Elsa was still unsure about her July 2026 birthday plans. "I don’t know yet. I usually like small get-togethers rather than big dos. It’s beautiful to celebrate a special moment like that with those you love most; then we should get on with the next 50 years, enjoying them just as much," she added.

© Getty Images Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky pose with children Tristan Hemsworth and Sasha Hemsworth

Elsa's workout routine

Elsa's toned physique is courtesy of her strict fitness routine. Aside from cardio and weights, Elsa enjoys yoga and has been practicing the discipline for eight years. "It’s just like another kind of energy you have in yoga," she told Women's Health in 2019. "It’s also for your mind. At the end you have that moment of laying down and five minutes of like [does an exaggerated exhale]. Kind of like a meditation. I think that’s really important for your brain and to come down. At the end of the yoga, it’s just good for me to lay down and think about nothing… or try to."

© Instagram Elsa showed off her incredible physique

Elsa does three 30 minute weight training sessions per week followed by a stretching session. "Weight training with yoga really works with my body. I work out with weights, and the more and more I learn that, I’m not scared of doing weights," she shared with Body and Soul. "I can create muscle [with weights] but yoga would 'style' it and make it longer, and so all of a sudden it wasn’t bulky. I feel like that’s a good combination."