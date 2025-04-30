Elsa Pataky reveals change in marriage to Chris Hemsworth that has made 'life harder'

Elsa Pataky’s green eyes light up when she arrives back in her native Spain on a trip from Australia, where she lives with her husband, Thor star Chris Hemsworth, and their three children.

Since Elsa will only be here for a few days, she’s determined to pack in lots of catch-ups with friends alongside her professional commitments. Luckily, this photoshoot ticks both boxes. Elsa has been an ambassador for Gioseppo for ten years and the footwear brand is keen to celebrate her anniversary in style – so, indulging her passion for all things equestrian, the model and actress poses for these stunning pictures on horseback.

Here, she tells us what she’s been up to lately and where she feels her life is heading.

Elsa, what trips have your family taken recently?

"We celebrated my twin sons’ birthday in Japan. The children are growing up so fast; it seems like yesterday when they were tiny, and now Tristan and Sasha are 11 and their voices are starting to break. It’s incredible how time flies."

And your daughter India will soon turn 13...

"Yes, and that’s the most difficult bit. You can feel exhausted physically when you’re looking after little ones, but when they get older, it’s more psychological, because you carry the responsibility of guiding them to make good decisions."

© Mario Sierra Elsa Pataky, who lives with her family on Australia's east coast, plans to do more work in Spain

How have you grown as a mother over the years?

"I’ve learned to be patient; I was always very impatient, but with children, that’s not possible. Meditation worked for me – I’m trying to teach it to them, showing them how to take a moment and breathe. Especially Tristan, who never stops."

Your house must be a lively place...

"They’re always making me laugh, especially Sasha, who loves to play pranks. But when they get into the ‘he said, she said’ stuff, I step outside and take a moment.”

What's your idea of a perfect family day?

"We’re all very sporty. At home in Byron Bay, Chris and I love to take the kids surfing, riding or walking our dogs along the beach."

When did you fall in love with horse riding?

"When my mother took me on a three-hour trek. Of course, since that was my first time, I ended up unable to walk for three days.

"These days, it’s therapeutic. It’s healthy to focus on something that helps you escape from your problems and connect with yourself."

© Mario Sierra Elsa showed off her equestrian skills in her native Spain whilst modelling designs by Gioseppo

You and India have entered show jumping competitions together, haven’t you?

"Yes; we went to one the day before I flew over here. India wants to go to as many as she can, and I go to the ones my sons let me.

"Sometimes they feel that I do too much with India and not enough with them. You have to be constantly aware and balance the time you spend with each child."

Aren't the boys more into surfing than riding?

"They are, and that’s Chris’s great passion. He’s the one who goes with them most, but I love to be on the beach watching and videoing them. They love you to see how well they’re doing."

Do you have any hobbies that aren't sporty?

"I like watercolour painting and baking apple pies. Those are the only thing I bake, but I have it down pat."

© Mario Sierra The mother-of-three has a production company and will be filming a comedy in Australia this year

You’ll turn 50 next year and you look incredible. You’re a great advert for healthy living...

"Well, if I can inspire people to take care of themselves, feel better and take up sport, that makes me proud."

Where do you feel you are in your life right now?

"I feel that I’ve taken the reins. Maturity brings you self-confidence, and I’m at an age when I know exactly what I want. Also, it brings you calm; you don’t put so much pressure on yourself.

"I also feel even more eager about taking on projects, because now that my children are growing up, they don’t need me as much as they used to."

What have you got coming up?

"I have a production company and we’re about to film a comedy in Australia, pretty much on my doorstep. Then there’s a series we’re making in Spain, involving the team that made Matices, the Spanish-language series I’m about to appear in."

Tell us about being an ambassador for Gioseppo and the pom-pom sandals that started it all...

"Those were the Omaha sandals, which are being reissued now. They were a huge hit because they were creative and different. They’re full of colour and joy; they capture my style."

© Mario Sierra Elsa turns 50 next year

Who has more shoes at home, you or Chris? And more importantly, who leaves them lying around?

"Chris loves trainers. I can assure you that he has way more than I do – and they’re everywhere."

You two have been together for 15 years. Can you tell us your secret?

"Marriage needs constant work, and you learn a lot from the rough patches. You have to try to keep growing together, making sure that your paths carry on crossing.

"It’s about finding the fun, enjoying the little moments and remaining curious about each other. You have to be ready to adapt, and because there are situations that separate you, you need to know how to find each other again."

What do you admire most about Chris?

“It’s always been his sense of humour. If a situation becomes tense, he can always make me laugh.”

Are you still sticking to your rule of trying not to be apart for more than two weeks?

“We try, although it’s harder now, because the children are older and have opinions on what they want to do, whereas when they’re little, you can take them with you wherever you want.”

© Mario Sierra Elsa wearing the pom-pom sandals that kicked off her relationship with Gioseppo in 2015

Will you throw a party to mark your 50th birthday?

"I don’t know yet. I usually like small get-togethers rather than big dos. It’s beautiful to celebrate a special moment like that with those you love most; then we should get on with the next 50 years, enjoying them just as much."

If you could give any advice to your 20-year-old self, what would it be?

"Although you may make mistakes, you shouldn’t worry, because that’s how you learn. In life, a wound is where the light enters. Every obstacle you face teaches you something.

"Now, I’m leaving behind the fear of making mistakes. Whatever is meant to happen will happen, and age brings you freedom in that you don’t care so much what people think."

Do you have any dreams left to fulfil?

"I’ve always been about setting challenges for myself. I will always carry on trying to become the best version of myself."