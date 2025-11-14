Millie Bobby Brown sparks fan frenzy with sultry Santa shoot

Millie Bobby Brown stunned fans on Thursday when she shared a series of glowing snaps that saw her dressed in a sultry Santa outfit, just in time for the holidays. The Stranger Things star was radiant in the photos, as she sat atop a fireplace mantel surrounded by branches of holly for extra Christmas flair. Millie wore a bright red crop top and matching micro shorts, with a large black belt cinching in her waist and knee-high black boots on her feet. The fur trim of the boots matched her red gloves and the Santa hat that she wore, with the end hanging down to her feet.

She wore her brunette locks down in subtle waves and completed the look with a rosy blush and glossy lips. "Mill on a sill @florencebymillsfashion," she captioned the Instagram post, which garnered more than a million likes in less than six hours. The carousel also included behind-the-scenes photos from the Santa shoot, as well as a clip of her getting ready to walk on set.

"Hi guys, I'm wearing a really understated outfit," she joked as she showcased her outfit for the camera. "What better way to go to sleep on nice Christmas Eve than in this cozy, modest, understated outfit?" The set is from her Florence by Mills Fashion line, which she launched in 2024.

Millie's fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her sizzling look, with one enthusiastically writing: "ABSOLUTELY GORGSSSSSSS," while another added: "Mills' elves are hard at work." A third chimed in: "MY GOD, HOW PERFECT!" while another declared the look "Beautiful, gorgeous, absolutely wonderful." The 21-year-old has experimented with her clothes, hair and makeup over the years, and hit back at online bullies in a social media video in March.

"I think it's necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can't seem to grow with me," she shared in the candid video. "Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season One. And because I don't, I'm now a target."

"Disillusioned people can't handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs. I refuse to apologize for growing up. I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can't handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself," she declared.

© Getty Images for Glamour Millie hit back at online bullies with a powerful statement

The mother of one addressed this viral moment in an interview with British Vogue, and doubled down on the sentiment. "If me being blonde or wearing more makeup really bothers you, I'm going to address it – not just for myself, but for every other girl who wants to try a new hairstyle or wear a red lip," she told the publication. "It's, like, get off my [expletive] case, you know? I am 21. I am going to have fun and play and be myself."

© PA Images via Getty Images The actress often experiments with her hair, makeup and clothes

"I can't silence the 500 million people behind their phones," Millie added. "So what is the realistic route here? I think it's just uplift and empower young people. Can we fight back harder? Can we instil self-love and confidence into girls to be able to believe in themselves no matter what anyone says? That I can do. That I will do."