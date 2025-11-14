Victoria Beckham just proved you can still wear skinny jeans at 51

It doesn't matter how old you are, Victoria Beckham has just proved skinny jeans defy age. The fashion designer and style icon slipped into a pair of light denim jeans in a new photo posted to her social media. The 51-year-old posed next to members of her team in the photo that was shared to her Instagram Stories to celebrate a birthday occasion on Thursday. Victoria paired the sleek, casual look with a blue buttoned shirt that she scrunched at the sleeves and tucked into the waistline of her jeans. She finished off the effortless look with a pair of open-toe heels and her hair tied back.

Skinny jeans have well and truly been staging a comeback this year; it seems barrel and flares are phasing out and the skinny fit is back in. The millennial staple has been recently worn by several stars making a case for the trend's return in 2025. Model Emily Ratajkowski wore a pair to AW25 in August. Then there's the Princess of Wales who is a regular supporter of the skinny jeans agenda.

Victoria has incorporated jeans of all styles and colours into her wardrobe for decades, going back to her Spice Girls days in the '90s. Whether it be paired with a casual tee or dressed up with heels, Victoria has proved jeans are a staple for any occasion. The designer even sells a collection of '70s-inspired jeans as part of her eponymous label.

Victoria Beckham wore a pair of skinny jeans in a post to her Instagram Stories

Take a look at how the star has styled jeans of all varieties over the years...

© Getty 2003 Victoria opted for a pair of ripped jeans with a silky top for the UK Launch of Rocawear at Selfridges.

© Getty Images 2004 Victoria proved a blazer elevates a pair of jeans from street style to going out attire. The star wore a pair of flares for the Rock and Republic Collection Spring 2005 show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2004.

© Getty 2007 The singer made a statement in white skinny jeans and a sequin top at the launch of her dVb denim and sunglasses line.

© WireImage 2008 While attending a preview of her dVb collection at Holt Renfrew in 2008, Victoria showed off her stylish knee-high boots by wearing them over a pair of skinny jeans.

© FilmMagic 2013 Victoria loves a pair of flares! The fashion designer styled a pair of dark flare jeans with a black coat and silky top beneath for a 2013 outing in Paris.

© Getty 2018 Victoria wore a pair of cropped jeans and ankle boots for a walk around New York with son Brooklyn Beckham in February 2018.

© GC Images 2018 The star was spotted on the streets of Paris in 2018 in a double denim look. Victoria matched her dark jeans with a matching top that tied at the waist.