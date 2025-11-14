Victoria Beckham just proved you can still wear skinny jeans at 51

It doesn't matter how old you are, Victoria Beckham has just proved skinny jeans defy age. The fashion designer and style icon slipped into a pair of light denim jeans in a new photo posted to her social media. The 51-year-old posed next to members of her team in the photo that was shared to her Instagram Stories to celebrate a birthday occasion on Thursday. Victoria paired the sleek, casual look with a blue buttoned shirt that she scrunched at the sleeves and tucked into the waistline of her jeans. She finished off the effortless look with a pair of open-toe heels and her hair tied back.
Skinny jeans have well and truly been staging a comeback this year; it seems barrel and flares are phasing out and the skinny fit is back in. The millennial staple has been recently worn by several stars making a case for the trend's return in 2025. Model Emily Ratajkowski wore a pair to AW25 in August. Then there's the Princess of Wales who is a regular supporter of the skinny jeans agenda.
Victoria has incorporated jeans of all styles and colours into her wardrobe for decades, going back to her Spice Girls days in the '90s. Whether it be paired with a casual tee or dressed up with heels, Victoria has proved jeans are a staple for any occasion. The designer even sells a collection of '70s-inspired jeans as part of her eponymous label.
Take a look at how the star has styled jeans of all varieties over the years...