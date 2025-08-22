Princess Kate was right - skinny jeans are back for autumn 2025 and here's how to style them

The Princess of Wales has come into her own this year when it comes to her styling credentials. Why's that, you may ask? Well, it's because she has steadfastly chosen to ignore the fact that skinny jeans have never been more 'out', wearing them all year long anyway.

And I, for one, love her for it. Yes, I'm probably a little biased as I am a big Kate fan, but it's great to see someone as prolific as the royal, whose style is widely considered incredible, shunning the opinions of fashion critics and continuing to rock her favourite style of jeans, despite the negativity some have pushed on the style.

Barrel and turn-ups are widely considered more trendy at the moment in the denim world, with wider styles more en vogue. But the humble skinny is always a vibe in my humble opinion, because they are universally flattering. You can dress them up with a fabulous off-the-shoulder, boho top and heels, adding some fancy statement earrings and oversized bag, or dress them down with a simple striped top and trainers for an active gal on the go look.

© AFP via Getty Images Kate has always championed skinny jeans

Now that the cold weather is coming, it's time to rethink your wardrobe for autumn, and I'm telling you to get those skinnies down off the top shelf, pronto.

Super easy to style, let the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis be your guide.

Wear your skinny jeans with a white shirt

Celebrating her 43rd birthday in January, Kate was seen in an official photograph looking simply stunning, posing up a storm with her hands in the pockets of her dark skinny jeans.

© Matt Porteous Kate wowed in skinny jeans and a white shirt in a portrait released on her 43rd birthday

Her figure-cinching denim was teamed with a classic white shirt and a black blazer, with a cute scarf thrown in for good measure.

Layer your skinny jeans with a bomber jacket and a chunky knit

In April, the brunette royal shared a short film on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account.

© Kensington Palace The Princess with Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields

Kate was joined by Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, and donned her trusty skinny jeans, teaming them with a slightly oversized olive knit and an uber chic bomber jacket. She added a pair of boots and her now iconic 90s fashion staple, her baker boy hat.

Wear your skinny jeans with a blazer

OK, this was in 2024, but I think you'll forgive me! Kate took to Instagram to confirm to the public that she would be attending King Charles' birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour.

In a personal message written by her and shared alongside a photo taken by Matt Porteous, the mother-of-three wore a stone-coloured blazer, a simple white T-shirt, and her skinnies by I Am Denim London. This look was so smart, tailored yet totally modern