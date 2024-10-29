Natalie Portman looks sensational in deeply plunging Gothic gown

Natalie Portman brought Black Swan vibes to the Ballon d'Or in Paris, France, on Monday evening.

The Oscar-winning star, who won Best Actress for her role in the 2010 ballet-themed psychological thriller, wore a deep navy-black velvet gown to the prestigious sporting awards and looked sensational in the process.

The 43-year-old attended the football awards ceremony which was held at the Theatre du Chatelet in the French capital and the star even took to the stage to present an award.

Natalie Portman's vampy velvet gown

Natalie's chic gown was floor length and perfect for the black tie occasion. Her dress had a plunging neckline with bat-wing style sleeves. The Closer actress accentuated her figure with a rope-style belt tied around her waist which fell gracefully along the length of the gown.

Complementing the vampy theme, Natalie wore her nails painted black with gorgeous silver gothic-chic style jewelry including three large rose rings.

The star also wore towering heels to polish off her look.

Natalie's makeup was kept simple but glamorous with the actress opting for dark eyeliner, accentuating her brown eyes, and pale blush with a rose-pink lip. Her usual long hair had been trimmed to bob-length and was styled in natural curls.

The Black Swan actress made quite the impression in another black gown last month while attending a spring/summer 2025 show by Stella McCartney.

At the fashion event, however, Natalie had opted for a structured LBD paired with flattering black tights and court shoes. The star sat on the front row alongside Anna Wintour, Greta Gerwig and Jameela Jamil.

© Pascal Le Segretain Natalie at Stella McCartney's show in Paris last month

Natalie doesn't have much of a commute when travelling to fashion events or award shows held in the City of Lights since the actress has lived in Paris for a decade now.

The actress initially moved there with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, 47, a ballet dancer and filmmaker, and their two children son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, seven. The couple filed for divorce in July 2023 and their marriage was dissolved in France in February 2024.

© Pascal Le Segretain The Oscar-winner graced the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

In 2023, Natalie explained to Dax Shepard on his podcast that the family were living between France and the US.

The actress explained, though, that they were still seemingly maintaining their home in Los Angeles, presumably to not completely uproot their kids' lives and also to be closer to work.

© VALERIE MACON Natalie and Benjamin have officially divorced

"Oh, I didn't know that," Dax exclaimed when the Oscar winner told him about her move, before adding in a hurt tone: "We're not neighbors anymore?" to which Natalie responded: "We're still neighbors, but also not."

After marrying in 2012 in Big Sur, they moved to the French capital from LA in 2014 after Benjamin, a ballet dancer and filmmaker, became the director of the Paris Opera Ballet.