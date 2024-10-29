Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Natalie Portman looks sensational in deeply plunging Gothic gown
Subscribe
Natalie Portman looks sensational in deeply plunging Gothic gown
Natalie Portman attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis,Getty

Natalie Portman looks sensational in deeply plunging Gothic gown

The actress attended the Ballon d'Or in Paris

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
16 minutes ago
Share this:

Natalie Portman brought Black Swan vibes to the Ballon d'Or in Paris, France, on Monday evening.

The Oscar-winning star, who won Best Actress for her role in the 2010 ballet-themed psychological thriller, wore a deep navy-black velvet gown to the prestigious sporting awards and looked sensational in the process.

The 43-year-old attended the football awards ceremony which was held at the Theatre du Chatelet in the French capital and the star even took to the stage to present an award.

Natalie Portman's vampy velvet gown

14
Natalie Portman attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Natalie Portman attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France

Natalie's chic gown was floor length and perfect for the black tie occasion.

Her dress had a plunging neckline with bat-wing style sleeves. The Closer actress accentuated her figure with a rope-style belt tied around her waist which fell gracefully along the length of the gown.

24
Natalie Portman (rings detail) attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Natalie Portman attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet

Complementing the vampy theme, Natalie wore her nails painted black with gorgeous silver gothic-chic style jewelry including three large rose rings.

34
Natalie Portman attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Marc Piasecki
Natalie Portman attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet

The star also wore towering heels to polish off her look.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Natalie Portman in her most recent role, Lady in the Lake
44
Natalie Portman attends the 68th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 28, 2024 in Paris, France© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Natalie Portman attends the 68th Ballon D'Or

Natalie's makeup was kept simple but glamorous with the actress opting for dark eyeliner, accentuating her brown eyes, and pale blush with a rose-pink lip.

Her usual long hair had been trimmed to bob-length and was styled in natural curls.

The Black Swan actress made quite the impression in another black gown last month while attending a spring/summer 2025 show by Stella McCartney.

At the fashion event, however, Natalie had opted for a structured LBD paired with flattering black tights and court shoes. The star sat on the front row alongside Anna Wintour, Greta Gerwig and Jameela Jamil.

Natalie Portman attends the Stella McCartney Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain
Natalie at Stella McCartney's show in Paris last month

Natalie doesn't have much of a commute when travelling to fashion events or award shows held in the City of Lights since the actress has lived in Paris for a decade now.

The actress initially moved there with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, 47, a ballet dancer and filmmaker, and their two children son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, seven. The couple filed for divorce in July 2023 and their marriage was dissolved in France in February 2024.

natalie portman glitter skirt© Pascal Le Segretain
The Oscar-winner graced the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

In 2023, Natalie explained to Dax Shepard on his podcast that the family were living between France and the US. 

The actress explained, though, that they were still seemingly maintaining their home in Los Angeles, presumably to not completely uproot their kids' lives and also to be closer to work.

Director Benjamin Millepied (L) and actress Natalie Portman attend the red carpet for the premiere of Carmen during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at at Tiff Bell Lightbox on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)© VALERIE MACON
Natalie and Benjamin have officially divorced

"Oh, I didn't know that," Dax exclaimed when the Oscar winner told him about her move, before adding in a hurt tone: "We're not neighbors anymore?" to which Natalie responded: "We're still neighbors, but also not."

After marrying in 2012 in Big Sur, they moved to the French capital from LA in 2014 after Benjamin, a ballet dancer and filmmaker, became the director of the Paris Opera Ballet. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More