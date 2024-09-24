Natalie Portman flashes toned midriff in sheer top and lace bra as she steps out in Paris

Looking as chic as ever, Natalie Portman made sure all eyes were on her when she stepped out for the launch of Beyonce's whiskey SirDavis, at the Plaza Athenee Hotel in Paris on Monday.

The Lady in the Lake star teamed a sharp, black suit with a sheer top and lace bra which showcased her trim physique and sense of style.

Natalie arrived solo with an umbrella in hand and wore her hair loose around her shoulders while smiling for the cameras as she made her way into the star-studded event.

Natalie has made a string of stylish appearances recently from the Paris Olympics to the Venice Film Festival.

Over the summer, she took time out from her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her two children Aleph, 13, and Amalia, seven.

© Backgrid Natalie Portman arrives at the launch of Beyonce's whisky SirDavis

Proving she's moved on from her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, she took her kids to Greece without him.

She reposted a photograph on Instagram from their visit to the JackieO' club and restaurant in Mykonos and captioned it: "From our Greek adventure."

The star finalized her divorce from the French dancer and choreographer this March after 11 years of marriage.

© VALERIE MACON Natalie has split from her husband

The pair continue to split their time between Paris and Los Angeles to co-parent their kids while maintaining homes in both areas where they could raise them.

Their marriage came under fire with reports Benjamin had been unfaithful to Natalie.

When asked about the speculation surrounding the demise of her marriage, Natalie told Vanity Fair: "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

© Getty She splits her time between France and America

It did not come as a surprise, however, when the couple decided to officially split.

In a recent interview with Grazia, Natalie said she was enjoying having a little more time to herself now that her children aren't so dependent on her.

© Getty Images She said she lives a 'normal' life away from the cameras

"My kids are older and more independent," she told the publication. "I'm back to being able to do more for myself, which is exciting."

Natalie added: "When you have really young kids and you're trying to make it through the day, if you can get clothes on them, that feels like an achievement. Now they're older I have the time to dry my hair, put some make-up on, choose a nice outfit, and not feel harried all the time."

© Getty Images She always puts on a stylish display

Spending a considerable amount of time away in Europe means that even when she is in Hollywood, she doesn't immerse herself in the culture of the entertainment industry.

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in LA," she confessed. "I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out."