Sarah Michelle Gellar stuns in a bikini on holiday vacation with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are making the best of some downtime for the holidays!

Sarah, 48, and Freddie, 49, spent the season away from the blistering cold in blissful Hawaii, soaking up the sun, getting a tan by the beach, and going to the many luaus with their two kids, Charlotte, 16, and Rocky, 13.

The actress took to her social media page with a compilation of snaps from the trip, many of which were adorable selfies and loving portraits with her husband of over 20 years.

The star also included some shots from their New Year's Eve festivities, their group of friends going scuba diving, a leggy snap on a beach lounger, and a couple of her best swimwear options.

In one picture, Sarah posed for a selfie wearing a black and white knit bikini with a straw hat, sunglasses and a silver chain. In another, she posed in her hotel room wearing a red flowy halter top bikini instead.

"Holiday vacation dump," she simply captioned the post, with many likening the pair to a real-life Fred Jones and Daphne Blake (aka the characters they played in the live-action Scooby-Doo films).

Others left comments like: "Cuties," and: "I'm so happy they ended up together and have lasted so long," as well as: "Favorite couple ever," and: "So so beautiful!"

Sarah and Freddie met in 1997 when they filmed I Know What You Did Last Summer together. However, they didn't actually start dating until 2000, and continued to work together several more times (including in 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed). They got engaged in 2001 and tied the knot in 2002, welcoming their daughter in 2009 and their son in 2012.

Back in 2021, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star spoke with HELLO! about how she and Freddie navigated parenting at home during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, and teaching their kids about safety and cleanliness together.

"It's a mix of excitement and trepidation," she shared with us about seeing them go back to school in-person. "The excitement comes from not just the fact that amen, I'm not their teacher anymore, but just the value of being in school."

"But of course, there's that trepidation which is that I can protect them in my own home. I am in control of what happens, with who they see, of how they interact when their masks are on. And now I'm giving that up."

The actress worked with Lysol to launch the Here with Healthy Schools Initiative back in 2019 (proving to be extremely prescient the year after), and told us of her involvement: "It's a lot of being flexible. I just really try to stay on top of it."

© Getty Images Sarah and Freddie have been together since 2000 and married in 2002

"I try to be respectful and understand that everyone's doing their best and that my expectations are realistic. That I'm being part of the solution, not part of the problem."