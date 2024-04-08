Billie Eilish's rarely-seen tattoos – take a look in revealing photos

Billie Eilish recently made waves among her fandom with her new social media strategy, racking up millions of new followers in a matter of days on her Instagram by adding all her followers to her "Close Friends" list.

While using the approach to introduce her new album era (Hit Me Hard and Soft, out May 17th), the 22-year-old star also shared her usual candid glimpses of life, including a brand new stomach tattoo.

Below, take a look at some of the best photos of Billie's very cool ink, from her thigh-spanning Chinese dragon to the new "hard & soft" duo…

"Soft" on her abs

Billie unveiled the newest collection to her body ink on her "Close Friends" story over the weekend, sharing a photo of the word "soft" tattooed in cursive ink across her abs.

© Instagram Billie debuts her new "soft" ab tattoo

The art, pictured just above the line of her waist, also featured an "&" right beside it, suggesting it to be a follow-up to her other recently revealed tattoo…

"Hard" on her abs

At the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch in December, Billie wore a blue lamé Dodgers jacket which, when raised up, revealed the word "hard" she'd gotten stamped on her hip in the same cursive font, paired with "& soft."

© Getty Images Billie's "hard" tattoo on her abs

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she'd previously confessed that she didn't want any face tattoos, emphasizing a preference for ones "barely anyone can see."

A huge back tattoo

Last year, the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker teased that she'd gotten a huge new tattoo across her back, first sharing a glimpse of it poking out from behind her shirt.

© Instagram Billie's massive back tattoo

She then posted the full sight of it, a massive oil slick, henna-inspired work reminiscent of intricate patterns and anime swords, running all the way from the top of her neck to her lower back.

"Eilish" on her chest

Perhaps the singer's most revealing piece of ink, she got her surname "Eilish" tattooed under her bust line in a small, cursive font, which has been one fans have gotten to see the least.

© Instagram Billie's "Eilish" tattoo across her chest

However, they did get a small peek of last June, when Billie shared a photo of herself sunning in a graphic string bikini, with her tattoo barely seen poking out from underneath the swimsuit detailing.

Fairies on her hand

Billie's hand tattoo might be her most intricate and possibly most meaningful, having gotten three fairies on her hand in 2021 from celebrity-loved tattoo parlor Bang Bang in NYC.

© Instagram Billie's hand tattoo, three fairies

In the 2021 edition of her Vanity Fair interview, she stated that the fairies were from a "little fairy book I had growing up called 'Fairyopolis'. They're like my little guardian angel fairies."

A Chinese dragon on her hip and thigh

One of the star's most majestic pieces of art definitely comes from her massive Chinese dragon, which has never been seen fully unleashed. However, the singer has shared occasional sightings of the ink in low-rise jeans, and her British Vogue cover shoot definitely placed more attention on it as well.

© Instagram Billie shares a peek at her dragon tattoo

In her VF interview, speaking of her three tattoos at the time, she commented on the surname on her chest, saying: "Yes, I love myself," and called the dragon her "big boy."

