Sydney Sweeney turns heads in ultra fitted plunging gown at Golden Globes pre party

Sydney Sweeney ensured all eyes were firmly on her as she stepped out at the Variety & Golden Globes pre-party, delivering yet another masterclass in modern red carpet glamour.

The actress looked sensational in an ultra-fitted black mini dress that hugged her figure to perfection.

Crafted from a silky, satin-like fabric, the gown featured a dramatic plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage, while a single puffed shoulder added a fashion-forward, sculptural twist.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney at Variety & Golden Globes Pre-Golden Globes Party

The asymmetrical design gave the look a playful yet polished edge, perfectly balancing classic Hollywood allure with contemporary style.

Sydney wore her blonde hair in a chic, softly tousled bob that framed her face beautifully, allowing her natural glow to take centre stage.

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney's plunging gown stole the show

Her makeup was kept fresh and luminous, with softly defined eyes and a nude-pink lip enhancing her youthful features. Minimal jewellery, save for a sparkling ring, ensured the striking silhouette of the dress remained the focal point.

Posing confidently for cameras, the Euphoria star exuded effortless confidence, proving once again why she’s become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about style icons.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Sydney looked incredible

With awards season in full swing, Sydney’s bold and body-skimming look set the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable run of red carpet moments.

Despite Sydney's stunning wardrobe, during an interview with Good Housekeeping's December digital cover, the actress shared an insight into her $13.5 million Florida home where she revealed the messiest room in her house is actually her closet.

"I always say my closet is a metaphor for my brain, and if my closet's a mess, then my brain is all disheveled. And if the closet is clean, that means I’m orderly."

© Variety via Getty Images Sydney loves to wear plunging gowns

Sydney resides in an enchanting Summerland Key home that spans nearly 8,000 square feet. The abode features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, each with stunning ocean views. The property boasts an elevator, a home gym, a game room, and a custom walnut bar.

Despite the actress's messy closet, she shared that she's "addicted to watching carpet cleaning ASMR videos". "I will just lie there, and it just calms my brain. It's like the most insanely dirty rugs you'll ever see, and they're usually in this person's garage, and everyone's wearing like a hazmat suit, and there's huge machines," she shared.