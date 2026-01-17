Emily Ratajkowski shows off sculpted physique in red-hot lace lingerie

Emily Ratajkowski brought Valentine’s Day early, infusing her lingerie sartorial agenda with a sultry February 14 flair. The model took to her Instagram Stories to share an array of mirror selfies that capture her posing in her underwear.

The 34-year-old sat upright on her knees as she struck a pose. The red set, courtesy of Lounge, featured a balconette bra, matching thong, and suspender, all adorned with delicate lace detailing and playful bows along the trim.

Emily is no stranger to modelling in her underwear as she made her Victoria's Secret runway debut back in October last year. She exuded seductive glamour in the ‘Dream Angels’ push-up bra and coordinating g-string, accented with sheer pink opera gloves and glittering wraparound heels by René Caovilla, the official shoe partner of the 2025 Fashion Show.

© Instagram Emily wowed in a red lace set

The all-pink look was completed with an ethereal, sculpted petal-like wing piece that resembled a blooming flower, encrusted with delicate rhinestones.

© Instagram Emily wore a Lounge set

Emily's figure

Emily's toned physique is courtesy of her dedicated workout routine and balanced diet. "I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in LA," she told InStyle. "I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week."

"For me, the way I sleep afterward is one of the main reasons to work out. I am always on my phone working, and I think that's affected my sleep. I'm also really light-sensitive. When I work out, it's better than taking a melatonin."

Emily added that she loved food and made sure to exercise balance in her diet. "Most of my life [my physical and mental health] was very disconnected, but now I check in with myself more," she said. “Sometimes that means ordering a mountain of Thai food and staying at home and watching TV – and that can be wellness."

© FilmMagic Emily Ratajkowski walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

She continued: "I love eating a meal in bed on like, a Thursday night or whatever, instead of going out, and just being cozy. I'm all about the balance of that stuff, and I really, as cheesy as this sounds, truly believe that mental and physical are really aligned, so taking care of yourself physically will help you mentally and vice versa."

Emily enjoys a black coffee and pastry called kouign-amann for breakfast from Blacktop Coffee. However, for lunch, the model opts for a lighter meal and chooses between a salad or sandwich. For dinner, she enjoys going out with her friends for an Italian or Japanese meal.