Nicole Kidman highlights lithe physique in low-cut bodysuit from French seaside getaway
Nicole Kidman attends the TIME Women Of The Year Leadership Forum at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 25, 2025 in West Hollywood, California© Getty Images

The Babygirl star promised a break from work in 2025

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman may have started 2025 off on a very busy note, but she's taking a bit of time to bask in the glow of her successful year.

The actress, 57, took to social media with a quick peek from a trip to France, posing from the balcony of her lush residence by the sea.

Nicole chose a black low-cut bodysuit with a deeply plunging neckline, accessorized with a gold chain and sheer black tights, soundtracked by the new Lorde single "What Was That."

Watch the Babygirl star show off her early ballet training in a sultry outfit in the clip below, simply captioned: "Love from France,"…

WATCH: Nicole Kidman dances in a black bodysuit in France

