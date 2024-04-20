Harper Beckham outshines mum Victoria for 50th birthday celebrations in white satin dress

Victoria Beckham marked her 50th birthday on Wednesday but she held off until the weekend for her show-stopping celebrations, and given the monumental milestone, we imagine the former singer will be going all out.

Ahead of the party, the fashion designer took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous carousel of photos featuring her husband David, and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Even though all the Beckhams shone in the photo, it was budding fashionista Harper that completely stole the show in an ivory satin dress that came from her mum's current collection.

The Beckham boys all looked suave in their outfits as well, with David, Brooklyn and Romeo all rocking black tuxedos, while Cruz stood out from the crowd in an eye-catching white suit.

Of course, VB still had an iconic outfit, rocking a sheer teal dress that accentuated her figure as she posed next to her youngest son, Cruz.

© Instagram Harper looked absolutely magnificent in her outfit

The family posed inside their lavish Holland Park home entrance, posing in a large open ballroom, before moving onto the stairs, where Victoria draped her arm over son Romeo's shoulder.

Other photos saw the 50-year-old pose solo on the staircase, before being joined by her husband of 24 years who held hands with his beloved.

© Instagram The family gathered for Victoria's 50th birthday

"Can't wait to celebrate with my friends and family!" Victoria shared in her caption. "I love you all so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."

Alongside the Beckhams, Victoria's former Spice Girls co-stars Emma Bunton and Melanie C are on the guest list, with the duo posing together ahead of the celebrations.

© Gisela Schober Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday on Wednesday

Emma rocked a bold black dress with a sky-high leg slit, while Melanie looked elegant in a blue shoulderless item. "Off to celebrate our special girl @victoriabeckham," Emma captioned the shot.

On the star's big day, her husband penned a gushing message to her, writing: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife. As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain."

© Getty The Beckhams will no doubt go all out for the celebrations

He continued: "But your biggest success [is] your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much. Have a special day you deserve it all, 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST."

