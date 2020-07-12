The sweet detail you missed in Brooklyn Beckham's engagement announcement The happy couple announced their engagement over the weekend

Brooklyn Beckham sent Instagram fans wild over the weekend after announcing he is engaged to Nicola Peltz, but the adorable photo he shared to mark the occasion contained one hidden detail.

MORE: Victoria Beckham confirms Brooklyn Beckham is engaged with beautiful message

The 21-year-old and his fiance, 25, broke the news by posing for the snap in the grounds of the Beckhams' beautiful Cotswolds home, which Nicola revealed was taken by Harper. While many had their eyes glued to the huge diamond rock on Nicola's left hand as she cradled Brooklyn's face, we couldn't help but notice her gorgeous outfit, which paid tribute to her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shared a photo taken by Harper to announce the happy news

The bright yellow tiered frock was from Victoria's collection and featured a ruffled waist and an asymmetric cami neckline. Made of lightweight silk crepe de chine, the colourful dress is perfect for summer, and if you are looking for more excuses to revamp your wardrobe, it's currently in the sale! The original price tag of £1,450 has been reduced to just £725 on Net-A-Porter, but it's selling out quickly.

Yellow ruffled dress, was £1,450 now £725, Victoria Beckham

Victoria confirmed her eldest son's engagement with a sweet tribute on Instagram that read: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham." Nicola was quick to comment on the photo, writing: "I love you so so much Victoria I’m the luckiest girl."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham reunites with his family after isolating in New York with Nicola Peltz

While the happy couple is likely planning to celebrate the exciting news with their friends and family when the coronavirus restrictions lift, they have not released any more details about the wedding. But after Victoria played such an important role in their engagement photo, perhaps the fashion designer will also be involved in creating Nicola's wedding dress! We can't wait to see...

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham reveals crazy feature in Cotswolds family home

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.