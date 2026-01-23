Michelle Keegan is the ultimate beach babe in brown bikini – styled 3 ways

Michelle Keegan's one of the best-dressed actresses from the UK at the moment, and there isn't a piece in her extensive summer wardrobe that doesn't invite envy.

The star of Netflix's hit thriller, Fool Me Once, has been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway with her husband, the former TOWIE star Mark Wright, and their little girl, Palma, whom they welcomed in March 2025.

The 38-year-old and her daughter joined Mark in Abu Dhabi, where he is currently stationed for work, and she has been taking to her social media pages frequently to share a series of updates.

In four of the pictures, Michelle sported the coolest brown bikini, but she styled it in three different ways, all of which brought a fresh and breezy look that gives us a gorgeous glimpse into the style we can expect from her in summer 2026.

She sported a flowy white midi skirt that flared at the hem for a rose-like effect in one picture, she wore it under a white linen jumpsuit in another, and in the third she layered a vertically striped green and white blouse over it, paired with white linen pants.

In the other pictures, we got a glimpse of little Palma reaching an enormous milestone, as it marks the first time that we've ever seen her crawling – it seems like she's enjoying the beach getaway!

Michelle has an exciting year ahead of her

The actress has had a very busy winter and is enjoying some downtime with her family before she heads straight back into work. 2026 is looking like it'll be an exciting year for Michelle, as she's just finished filming her new crime drama, The Blame, with Douglas Booth.

Though the release date remains unannounced as of yet, it sounds like an exciting watch that fans of Michelle who enjoyed her in Fool Me Once should look forward to.

© Quay Street Productions / Instagram Michelle Keegan and Douglas Booth holding clapperboard behind the scenes of The Blame

ITV's Director of Drama, Polly Hill, who is overseeing the production of The Blame, said: "The Blame is a brilliant new crime thriller full of surprising twists and a compelling investigation that also cleverly tackles police corruption, exploitation, and misogyny as the thriller unravels.

"Megan [Gallagher] is such a wonderful and clever writer, and with Michelle Keegan in the lead and Nicola Shindler at the helm, this is going to be an unmissable drama and one I'm very proud to have on ITV."