Heidi Klum's 'powerful' latex dress she's stayed loyal to for 17 years – even when she struggles to walk

Heidi Klum made a splash at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday night in a dress that turned heads for more than one reason. The German model, 52, opted for a 'naked' latex dress by the German designer Marina Hoermansede which looked like a cast of her body that was a visual statement while also earning attention as Heidi struggled to walk in the garment.

Though Heidi's look was among the most memorable from the ceremony, it's not the first time she has wowed in latex.

Heidi nailed the naked dress

Heidi's throwback look in latex

All the way back in 2009, Heidi wore a black and white PVC dress in a restrictive midi length while attending the Victoria's Secret fashion show after-party at M2 Ultra Lounge in New York City.

Heidi Klum attends the 2009 Victoria's Secret fashion show after party at M2 Ultra Lounge

The uber-fitted number featured an asymmetrical hemline and high neck, and if the fabric wasn't hard enough to walk in as it was, Heidi added a pair of mega platformed heels.

Ellis Ranson, a celebrity stylist and host of the hit fashion podcast Talk In Wardrobe, says there is a fine art to rocking this fabric. "Latex on Heidi Klum feels less like a trend and more like a signature, and it's no surprise with her figure," she says. "Latex only works if you own it, so even if you can't walk, if you work that red carpet and smile and wave, it can photograph beautifully and exude confidence and power.

Ellis Ranson says latex only works if you own it

"Due to its high shine, Heidi proves she is able to make latex feel like fashion, not a costume. She achieves this with her minimal accessories and undone glam."

Heidi's latex collection

Heidi is an absolute pro at rocking latex outfits. To see all of our top picks of her high-shine looks, keep scrolling...

2024 Heidi Klum wore latex during Paris Fashion Week in 2024 On 23 September 2024, the Germany's Next Top Model host was seen walking in latex with ease as she took to the catwalk at Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Her black latex gown featured a scooped neckline with a long train and was teamed with a diamond tennis necklace.

2022 Heidi opted for daring latex at the Los Angeles Premiere of Moonfall On 31 January 2022, Heidi stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of Moonfall at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. She opted for skin-tight leggings with a belted top and pointed-toe boots that were all made from latex.

Just days before, she took a pink latex mini dress for a spin while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Alex Perry number was styled with perspex heels and straight hair.