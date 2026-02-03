Heidi Klum's 'powerful' latex dress she's stayed loyal to for 17 years – even when she struggles to walk

Heidi Klum made a splash at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday night in a dress that turned heads for more than one reason. The German model, 52, opted for a 'naked' latex dress by the German designer Marina Hoermansede which looked like a cast of her body that was a visual statement while also earning attention as Heidi struggled to walk in the garment.
Though Heidi's look was among the most memorable from the ceremony, it's not the first time she has wowed in latex.
Heidi's throwback look in latex
All the way back in 2009, Heidi wore a black and white PVC dress in a restrictive midi length while attending the Victoria's Secret fashion show after-party at M2 Ultra Lounge in New York City.
The uber-fitted number featured an asymmetrical hemline and high neck, and if the fabric wasn't hard enough to walk in as it was, Heidi added a pair of mega platformed heels.
Ellis Ranson, a celebrity stylist and host of the hit fashion podcast Talk In Wardrobe, says there is a fine art to rocking this fabric. "Latex on Heidi Klum feels less like a trend and more like a signature, and it's no surprise with her figure," she says. "Latex only works if you own it, so even if you can't walk, if you work that red carpet and smile and wave, it can photograph beautifully and exude confidence and power.
"Due to its high shine, Heidi proves she is able to make latex feel like fashion, not a costume. She achieves this with her minimal accessories and undone glam."
Heidi's latex collection
Heidi is an absolute pro at rocking latex outfits. To see all of our top picks of her high-shine looks, keep scrolling...