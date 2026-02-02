Heidi Klum, 52, steals the show with naked dress at the Grammys

Heidi Klum ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived at the Grammys, commanding the red carpet in a daring nude-toned dress that lived up to its headline-making reputation.

The supermodel’s sculptural gown hugged her figure perfectly, crafted in a glossy, skin-coloured material that created a striking “naked dress” illusion under the bright lights.

In the full-length shots, Heidi posed confidently against the Grammys backdrop, smiling broadly as she placed her hands at her waist to showcase the dress’s flawless tailoring.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Heidi nailed the naked dress

The sleek silhouette skimmed her curves and fell just below the knee, while subtle fastening details along the sides added a modern, couture edge to the look.

Close-up images captured her glowing beauty, with her long blonde hair worn loose in soft waves and parted at the centre, framing her face effortlessly.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Heidi's dress featured buckles along the seam

Her makeup was kept fresh and luminous, allowing the statement dress to take centre stage, while nude heels completed the streamlined aesthetic.

From every angle, Heidi exuded confidence and star power, proving once again why she remains one of the most fearless fashion figures on the red carpet. Her bold Grammys appearance was undeniably one of the night’s most talked-about style moments.

"People always say, 'You probably got more confidence as you've gotten older,' but I have always been confident," she told People. "I have no problem walking around in my underwear. I'm not hiding in a corner."

© WireImage Heidi looks incredible at 52

The mom of four explained that aging "doesn't matter" to her, and that she feels more herself in her 50s than ever. "I don't have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do. I like to run around sexy – even now at 52."

Heidi maintains her lithe figure thanks to consistent workouts and a balanced diet, and shared her approach to healthy eating with Women's Health.

"One thing [the kids and I] do every morning is have a smoothie," she detailed. She added that lunch on film sets can often be hard to resist. "There's pasta, bread, chicken, fish and vegetables. I'll eat everything but the pasta and bread. Do I want pasta? I do. I choose not to eat it…it's not like I don't [indulge], just not all the time."

© Spread Pictures/MEGA Heidi Klum looked incredible in a gold bikini

Heidi stressed the importance of balancing diet and exercise as a middle-aged woman, due to the slowing down of metabolism. "Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40," she explained. "I always thought, 'That's not going to happen to me.' But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I've figured out what works for me."