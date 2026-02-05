Margot Robbie braves the UK weather in 'naked' corset - and it's her most risqué look yet

We may be experiencing cold, dank, and rainy weather in the UK right now, but that didn't stop the glorious Margot Robbie from turning up the heat as she arrived at the BBC Radio Studios on Wednesday afternoon, as part of her worldwide promotion for her new film, Wuthering Heights.

The stunning Australian actress, who plays star-crossed female lead Catherine Earnshaw in the period drama, directed by Emerald Fennell, wowed onlookers in her majorly romantic outfit, which consisted of a glorious corset that was etched with an ethereal floral print. It has been noted that the 35-year-old has been embracing the Victorian era with her tour outfits, and this rustic, corset-style top was no exception.

© GC Images The corset was flesh-coloured and fabulous

Keeping it simple, the mother-of-one teamed it with a pair of black jeans with buckled detail, a kiss-lock bag, chic shades, and wore her flowing mane loose, long, and stylishly windswept.

© GC Images Margot arriving at the BBC Radio Studios on Wednesday

The back of the corset was on show, and it featured the most romantic, lace-up ribbon detail.

© GC Images The corset had a romantic, lace-up back detail

Margot's movie-star-ready wardrobe

Stylist to the stars Andrew Mukamal is the man responsible for the award-winning actress's incredible red carpet looks.

In a previous interview with H! Fashion, the style expert, who also dreams up Hailey Bieber's public wardrobe, told our sister title, "Margot is a dream and just lovely through and through."

© Getty Andrew Mukamal was behind Margot Robbie's stellar 'Barbie' press tour wardrobe

On styling some of Hollywood's most famous people, he mused: "Many of my clients are very busy women. They have a lot of different things that they need to accomplish in their day. You also want to capture the essence of who they are and then amplify that essence and make it into the best version of that you could imagine in this exact moment. Everything that I love about fashion and style is about communicating non-verbally.”

© Billboard via Getty Images Andrew also styles Hailey Bieber

Andrew, who was responsible for Margot's electric Barbie press tour outfits in 2023, also gave an insight into his profession. "It's obviously what I'm passionate about, but it's also my profession. There's something exciting about inspiring a child, young person, or an adult. Especially for somebody who's young and looking for who they are in the world and where they fit in. To be part of that self-discovery process for somebody - that feels really inspiring and purposeful to me."