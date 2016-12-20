﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

Royals are the latest stars in stripes

Princess Victoria of Sweden was right in line with the trend in Dolce and Gabbana alongside husband Prince Daniel during a visit to Rome in December 2016.

Queen Letizia of Spain attended an awards dinner in Madrid wearing a glittering Nina Ricci striped midi in December 2016.

In December 2016, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands showed she's also the Queen of mixed prints in this Mary Katrantzou maxi dress at the Carré Theatre in Amsterdam.

Princess Beatrice of York looked chic in an A-line skirt and striped blouse with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York at the Annual Charity Day at New York City's Cantor Fitzgerald in September 2016.

Princess Eugenie wore this shoulder-baring look for the VIP preview of the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2016 at London's Royal Academy of Arts in June.

Alongside her husband King Philippe, Queen Mathilde of Belgium sported a colorful Natan dress in Ghent in April 2016.

In February 2016, Queen Letizia of Spain wore her favorite striped BOSS Hugo Boss striped skirt at the Forum Against Cancer in Madrid.

In November 2015, Queen Rania of Jordan – with a suit-clad Queen Letizia – rocked an eye-catching Proenza Schouler skirt for a visit to the Molecular Biology Center at the Universidad Autonoma in Madrid.

Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden were matching in stripes during a visit to Falun, Sweden in October 2015.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore a laid back ME-EM top as she played with Prince George of Cambridge at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at England's Beaufort Polo Club in 2015.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex cheered in her Emilia Wickstead dress at Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in June 2015.

