Princess Beatrice's former boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo is found dead in Miami
Princess Beatrice's former boyfriend Paolo Liuzzo is found dead in Miami

Princess Beatrice was 17 when she first dated Paolo back in 2005

11 minutes ago
Faye James
Senior Editor
In a tragic turn of events, Paolo Liuzzo, who was once romantically linked to Princess Beatrice, has been found dead in a Miami hotel room, sparking sorrow among those who knew him.

Paolo, aged 42, was discovered at the citizenM Worldcenter hotel, a respected establishment in the heart of downtown Miami, around 3 pm on February 7th, as confirmed by the Miami Police Department to The Sun.

The circumstances surrounding his untimely demise are currently being investigated as a suspected overdose, with further inquiries ongoing. 

The police were called to the scene at 3:22 pm, and tragically, just twelve minutes later, Paolo was pronounced dead.

Reports suggest that Paolo had been battling personal demons for some time. His legal troubles included a 2009 arrest in Australia for cocaine possession.

Paolo attends court© Getty
Paolo attends court

His death certificate, which cites his residence as an apartment building near the citizenM hotel, also notes he was single at the time of his passing and worked as an art industry consultant.

Paolo in court© Getty
Paolo in court

Beatrice, was just 17 when she first dated Paolo back in 2005. Their relationship had come into the public eye during a family ski trip to Verbier, Switzerland, in 2006.

Princess Beatrice donned a camel-toned coat at this year's Cheltenham Festival © Getty
Princess Beatrice with husband Edoardo

It was Beatrice who ended their relationship, and she spent much of her 20s with Uber executive Dave Clark before marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a multi-millionaire property developer, in 2020. 

The couple has since welcomed a daughter, Sienna, expanding their family. Edoardo also has a son, Wolfie, to whom Beatrice is a proud step-mother. 

Beatrice and Edoardo began dating in 2018, having known one another since childhood through their parents' friendship. The property mogul proposed to the Princess in Italy in 2019 and they were originally due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in May 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic meant the couple had to postpone their plans and they later tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on 17 July 2020, with Beatrice wearing a remodelled version of one of the late Queen's Norman Hartnell gowns.

