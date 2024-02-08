Royal Style Watch: from Crown Princess Victoria's Barbie look to Princess Charlene's skinny jeans

The royal ladies are showing that February is going to be a month of fabulous style. The month started strong with Crown Princess Victoria's stunning cream suit look with vintage glam accessories. She upped the ante in her power suit wardrobe this week as she stepped out in the Barbie look of dreams.

Queen Letizia has also been flying the flag for stylish workwear looks in her checked pieces that show that this kind of attire can be worn outside the office.

Then there's Princess Anne who is proving her status as the long-dubbed "hardest working royal" as she takes on an array of public engagements, pulling the best pieces from her wardrobe, and we are only a week into February.

Who's been on our Royal Style Watch this February? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes.

Crown Princess Victoria © Getty The future queen of Sweden, 46, looked so stunning when she stepped out this week for the opening of the Nordic museum exhibition 'Nordic Life' at Nordiska Museet in a suit that epitomised the romantic appeal of the Barbiecore pink trend. The Princess was so stylish in her best highstreet suit – a Zara co-ord in hot pink with black button detailing. She paired the look with an ivory satin shirt and a pair of black leather ankle boots by Gianvito Rossi. Victoria blended in a touch of luxury in the form of her 'Le Maillon Black Leather Satchel Bag' by Yves Saint Laurent.

Princess Anne © BBC Nottingham / Getty The Princess Royal, 73, paid a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth for a string of engagements in Nottingham on Wednesday. The King's sister looked sophisticated in a deep purple skirt suit and knee-high riding boots from The House of Bruar. A special detail was added in the form of her late mother's purple suede checked jacket which the Queen was spotted wearing in 2010. Anne has been incorporating special meanings into her outfits this week as she wore the Scout reef knot brooch which Zack Stone, an expert at fine jewellery retailer Steven Stone, told HELLO! is a sign of strength following King Charles’ recent cancer diagnosis.

Queen Letizia © Shutterstock Queen Letizia, 51, also got the memo that Barbiecore isn't going anywhere. The Spanish royal stunned in a gorgeous longline flamingo pink coat by Carolina Herrera that we are sure Margot Robbie would be proud of. Letizia paired the eye-catching outerwear with a crisp white trouser suit, also by Carolina Herrera, and brought the pink back into the look with a fine knit V-neck sweater in the same sweet shade. Her patent Mary-Jane heels from Patrizia Pepe completed the look as she flashed a smile at the cameras as she headed to a meeting with Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese at the Madrid Film Academy.

Queen Mathilde © Getty Queen Mathilde of Belgium, 51, put the Barbiecore trend to one side when she rocked her best mob wife look this week. The royal was spotted at a visit to GoodPlanet Belgium in her role as an advocate of the Sustainable Development Goals wearing a surprising leopard print midi jacket by Natan Couture with a matching round-neck top and a form-fitting black pencil skirt. She upped the ante on the Carmela Soprano-worthy look when she opted for a pair of sheer black stockings, pointed-toe pumps, and another unexpected detail – a pair of oversized hoop earrings.

Princess Charlene © Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco, 46, played it cool in a casual look for an outing with her husband Prince Albert, and nine-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques at the EuroLeague meeting between the Roca Team and the Fenerbahçe Istanbul team. The Princess styled a pair of dark wash skinny jeans with a white turtleneck jumper and added a touch of luxury thanks to the Louis Vuitton 'Double Face Hooded Jacket' - a cropped number with a drawstring waist in a camel colour. She was pictured in a sweet moment with her nine-year-old daughter who sat snuggled up on her lap.

DISCOVER: Marks & Spencer is selling a £49.50 coat that's almost identical to Princess Kate's & I have some thoughts about it