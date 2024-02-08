Royal Style Watch: from Crown Princess Victoria's Barbie look to Princess Charlene's skinny jeans

The royal ladies are showing that February is going to be a month of fabulous style. The month started strong with Crown Princess Victoria's stunning cream suit look with vintage glam accessories. She upped the ante in her power suit wardrobe this week as she stepped out in the Barbie look of dreams.
Then there's Princess Anne who is proving her status as the long-dubbed "hardest working royal" as she takes on an array of public engagements, pulling the best pieces from her wardrobe, and we are only a week into February.
Who's been on our Royal Style Watch this February? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes.
The Princess was so stylish in her best highstreet suit – a Zara co-ord in hot pink with black button detailing. She paired the look with an ivory satin shirt and a pair of black leather ankle boots by Gianvito Rossi. Victoria blended in a touch of luxury in the form of her 'Le Maillon Black Leather Satchel Bag' by Yves Saint Laurent.
Letizia paired the eye-catching outerwear with a crisp white trouser suit, also by Carolina Herrera, and brought the pink back into the look with a fine knit V-neck sweater in the same sweet shade. Her patent Mary-Jane heels from Patrizia Pepe completed the look as she flashed a smile at the cameras as she headed to a meeting with Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese at the Madrid Film Academy.
Queen Mathilde
Queen Mathilde of Belgium, 51, put the Barbiecore trend to one side when she rocked her best mob wife look this week. The royal was spotted at a visit to GoodPlanet Belgium in her role as an advocate of the Sustainable Development Goals wearing a surprising leopard print midi jacket by Natan Couture with a matching round-neck top and a form-fitting black pencil skirt.
She upped the ante on the Carmela Soprano-worthy look when she opted for a pair of sheer black stockings, pointed-toe pumps, and another unexpected detail – a pair of oversized hoop earrings.
The Princess styled a pair of dark wash skinny jeans with a white turtleneck jumper and added a touch of luxury thanks to the Louis Vuitton 'Double Face Hooded Jacket' - a cropped number with a drawstring waist in a camel colour. She was pictured in a sweet moment with her nine-year-old daughter who sat snuggled up on her lap.