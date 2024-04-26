Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice dazzles in figure-skimming satin wrap dress

Princess Eugenie's sister flew solo for an outing in Dubai

4 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Princess Beatrice headed out for a solo outing on Thursday night and chose one of the most timeless pieces from her wardrobe. 

Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 35, was seen wearing a navy blue wrap dress with a ruffle detail across the skirt. The garment also featured cuffed long puffed sleeves and a flattering V-shaped neckline. 

Beatrice opted for a pared-back feel, wearing her auburn hair tied off her face in a simple ponytail and with minimal makeup. 

King Charles' niece attended the launch of the Fiker Institute & OPUS partnership in Dubai to advance the entrepreneurial links between the UAE and the UK. The collaboration also aims to promote intellectual discourse between both organisations. 

In a speech given at the event, the Princess said: "As the world continues to speed up, especially in the advent of new technologies, it is important to remember that relationships are at the core of any success story. Our mission to connect builders and unlock opportunity is right at the heart of that philosophy, and I believe the creation of a community of entrepreneurs who are keen to help each other will only further catalyse the UAE’s extraordinary story."

The royal has been busy at work this week, including an appearance at the 'Talk the Future of Tech in the UK' event hosted by Spotify on 17 April. In photographs shared by the music streaming platform, the royal looked pristine in 'Veneration' dress from Vampire's Wife.

The satin garment featured a busy floral print, a cinched waistline, and a tiered mid-length skirt. The royal paired the dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels, the 'Romy 100' style. 

Princess Beatrice looked divine wearing The Vampire's Wife© Spotify
Princess Beatrice looked divine wearing The Vampire's Wife

Her locks were styled in pretty waves and she wore a touch more makeup including a defined eyeshadow look and a nude lip. 

Princess Beatrice spoke about women in tech at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK© Spotify
Princess Beatrice spoke about women in tech at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK

According to a report from Spotify, Princess Beatrice hosted a fireside chat with Priya Dogra, Former President of WarnerBros Discovery for EMEA, and Sakshi Chhabra Mittal, founder and CEO of Foodhak, a science-based meal delivery service at the event. 

Princess Beatrice wearing a pink floral dress with husband Edoardo© Getty
Beatrice and Edoardo looked swish

It is Beatrice's second floral look of late. On 23 April, the mother-of-one was spotted at an intimate celebration of Gabriela Peacock's second book at the Broadwick Soho Hotel in London.

Beatrice posed for photos with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a knee-grazing floral pink dress by ME+EM featuring white scalloped trim across the hem. She paired the collared short-sleeved frock with burgundy velvet heels and a simple gold charm bracelet.

Gabriela Peacock and Princess Beatrice© Getty
Gabriela Peacock is godmother to Beatrice's daughter, Sienna

Her architect husband opted for a casual jeans and white shirt combo with a pair of navy trainers.

Percy Gibson and Dame Joan Collins attend a special event celebrating the success of nutraceutical expert Gabriela Peacock's best-selling second book, "2 Weeks to A Younger You" and the relaunch of her Longevity Range, at the Broadwick Soho Hotel on April 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gabriela Peacock)© Getty
Percy Gibson and Dame Joan Collins also attended

DISCOVER: Why Princess Beatrice is the only royal to have run the London Marathon 

Her hair was left down and natural with a deep side part. Also in attendance were Joan Collins and her husband Percy Gibson, as well as Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden.

