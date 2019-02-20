﻿
The BRIT Awards 2019: The red carpet looks everyone's talking about

All the sassiest outfits right here

The BRIT Awards is always a fun-filled night of celebrity fashion, outstanding performances and shock winners. Hosted by loveable comedian Jack Whitehall at London's O2 Arena, Hugh Jackman, P!nk, Little Mix and Dua Lipa are just some of the top names singing on the night. We've got all the fabulous fashion from the red carpet, with musicians and celebs wowing us with their edgy outfits. Lily Allen and Jess Glynne looked incredible in their glamorous ensembles as they arrived at the music event of the year, while Dua Lipa had everyone talking with her stunning 80s look.

See the stars' red carpet looks below...

Louise Redknapp shone in a high-necked little black dress and wore her long locks in a stylish fishtail plait.

emma bunton
2/24

Just love Emma Bunton's cute white mini-tux dress. A funky look for the BRITs, with that added touch, her baby pink locks.

abbey clancy
3/24

Absolutely adore this sparkling emerald green dress on the lovely Abbey Clancy. One of our faves of the night!

gemma atkinson
4/24

Wow, actress Gemma Atkinson looked amazing in this cool black dress which showed off her growing bump.

jess glyne
5/24

Wow, singer Jess Glynne looks like a BRIT statuette in this elegant silver number. The perfect red carpet look!

dua lipa
6/24

The amazing Dua Lipa stepped out in this edgy dress, combining a black, lace bodice with pink, satin tulip skirt. So 80s!

emily atack
7/24

Emily Atack stunned in this one-sleeved white floor-length gown AND wore the lippy colour of the season, bright coral.

pink
8/24

P!nk certainly stood out in this canary yellow number with cool biker jacket.

anne-marie
9/24

Singer Anne-Marie looked fabulous in this extra mini mini-dress complete with glam ruffled coat featuring ALL the shades of violet.

lily allen
10/24

Lily Allen looks so chic in her gorgeous black and burnt orange patterned gown with zigzag sleeve cut. Loving the dark hairstyle too.

caroline flack
11/24

It was a black LBD for TV star Caroline Flack, featuring an edgy sweetheart neckline and thigh split. Va-va-voom!

florence welch
12/24

Florence Welch looks so ethereal in this pretty white, lace dress with long bell sleeves. That long fringe and wavy locks suit her outfit perfectly.

neelam gill
13/24

We LOVE this funky striped dress on British model Neelam Gill. One of our top dresses of the night.

little mix
14/24

Little Mix dressed in different hued gowns for the ceremony - which is your fave?

vick hope
15/24

Capital Radio DJ Vick Hope dazzled at the BRITs in this gorgeous metallic silver gown with ruffled skirt. 

jorja smith
16/24

How cool is this little vibrant mini-dress with pink feather hem on Brit nominee Jorja Smith? Just love.

ashley roberts
17/24

Ashley Roberts is here to party in this cute one-sleeved metallic dress. Feeling the 80s vibe just like Dua Lipa.

suki winnie
18/24

What glam ladies! Suki Waterhouse's layered look is just divine and we adore Winnie Harlow's floral maxi dress.

clara amfo
19/24

BBC Radio 1 host Clara Amfo brought the funk the red carpet in this fabulous pink, silver and white sequinned mini-dress.

tallia storm
20/24

Singer Tallia Storm wowed in this pink and mauve striped gown on the red carpet, bringing a touch of fun to the evening.

laura-whitmore
21/24

TV presenter Laura Whitmore went for this cute LBD with green satin trim.

mabel mcvey
22/24

British singer-songwriter Mabel McVey - who just happens to be the daughter of music icon Neneh Cherry - rocked this black gown with sweetheart neckline and long train at the awards.

maya jama
23/24

Presenter Maya Jama went all out with her BRITs dress. Flamboyant doesn't begin to cover it - you'll love it or hate it.

paloma faith
24/24

Singer Paloma Faith looked a vision in metallic orange with a veiled cape and crown.

