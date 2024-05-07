Willow Smith sports black bikini in second Met Gala look after carpet comeback with brother Jaden Smith

Willow Smith and her brother Jaden Smith returned to the famed Met Gala on Monday, May 6, the second time they've attended the annual biggest night in fashion.

The sibling duo last made an appearance at the 2016 Met Gala, when the theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology," and wore custom Thom Browne looks for 2024's Gala, themed "Garden of Time."

However, it looked like 23-year-old Willow had more than one style up her sleeve, emerging from The Mark Hotel, the famed hotspot for celebs to get ready for the Gala, in another head-turning ensemble.

The "Wait a Minute!" singer shared a peek of her new look, a skimpy black bikini covered up with a gold revealing Chained by Sedona dress, with threads of gold chains hanging off her body and showcasing her physique and legs.

She confidently showed some skin and had her hair styled slicked back, finishing off the look with black strappy high heels, a nude lip, and a dramatic winged liner.

The designer responded to the look posted on Instagram, gushing: "It was an honor to design this for you. Deep gratitude for the opportunity Willow. You are liquid gold and you look stunning."

Jaden, 25, wore a Thom Browne coat in white denim, covered in white and pink dahlias, with a button down inside left open to show his chest. He paired the look with a black knee-length pleated skirt over pants.

For the main event, Willow kept things simple and chic, opting for a single breasted oversized Thom Browne black blazer, going bare underneath, a sculptural and meticulously done hairpiece influenced by the women of the Mangbetu tribe, sheer black tights, and pointed-toe patent leather black heels.

Their mom Jada Pinkett was clearly a big fan of their coordinating ensembles and show of solidarity, sharing a snap of them outside their hotel and just captioning it: "These two!"

In a new interview with Allure, Willow opened up about her mother encouraging her to embrace different kinds of beauty as a child, specifically with regards to shaving her head.

"My mother allowed me to do that because she strongly believed that being able to express myself in that way was very important," she explained. "And I completely agree with her because it helped me figure out who I am."

She did, however, reason that by no means did she consider herself a representative of more "traditional" beauty standards. "Traditional, really? I represent certain parts of traditional beauty, but then there are other parts that I don't represent."

"My legs are never shaved. I always have hairy-ass armpits like, I'm brown, my hair is nappy. That's why I think I straddle a very interesting position in the beauty standard world."

Speaking of her journey with her hair, Willow did admit that while at first she was "scarred" by the line "I whip my hair back and forth" from her 2010 debut single "Whip My Hair," she has grown to love how it has become a symbol for women embracing their natural locks.

"So many Black girls and women were inspired by that," she gushed. "It's about people relating to you and you being someone that they can look at and be like, 'I see you. We are inspiring each other.'"