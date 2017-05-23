Melania Trump's First Lady style in pictures - from beautiful dresses to chic suits!

You might like...
-
Flower power! Royal ladies show how to rock summer florals for sping
-
Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump's State Banquet-worthy dresses
-
President Donald Trump visits the UK: How day one unfolded
-
Celebrities in bright coloured trouser suits: This could be our favourite fashion trend yet
The trouser suit is a big trend right now, with celebrities from Victoria Beckham to Emma Willis and Kate Bosworth showcasing colourful two-pieces...
-
The most stylish celebrity bikinis and swimwear of 2018
2018 is nearly over, but what an amazing year it's been for celeb spotting on the beach!