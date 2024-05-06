Jennifer Lopez steals the show in breathtaking sparkly gown on Met Gala 2024 red carpet

Jennifer Lopez dazzled the Met Gala red carpet once again, staying true to her glamorous bombshell aesthetic at fashion's most anticipated event of the year.

The singer and actor made a breathtaking entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, donning a spectacular sheer gown that shimmered with rhinestones and silver pearls.

This exquisite piece, a custom creation by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli haute couture, featured a dramatic, sculptural neckline that extended into branch-like elements, enhancing her every pose.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Jennifer's strapless sheath gown was adorned with over 2.5 million silver foil bugles and beads, requiring more than 800 hours of hand embroidery.

© Gilbert Flores Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The gown's illusion tulle, draped and slitted at the front, flowed elegantly into a train that gracefully pooled around her feet, capturing the essence of the gala's theme, The Garden of Time.

For this springtime affair, Jennifer opted for a soft, blush makeup palette that perfectly complemented her ensemble.

© Gilbert Flores Jennifer wore a custom creation by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli haute couture

Her accessories were nothing short of spectacular, featuring a massive diamond necklace shaped like a bird, elegant diamond bracelets, drop earrings, a silky envelope clutch, and champagne peep-toe heels.

Her look was completed with a chic, messy topknot, adding an effortless touch to her polished appearance.

© Gilbert Flores Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Jennifer's strapless sheath gown was adorned with over 2.5 million silver foil bugles and beads

While Jennifer's husband, Ben Affleck, was notably absent from the event—continuing his trend of skipping the spotlight at such high-profile gatherings—Jennifer's solo appearance was a highlight of the evening.

Her absence from the 2023 event, which paid homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, was noted, but she more than made up for it this year.

In previous years, Jennifer has always turned heads at the Met Gala. Last year, she wowed in a jaw-dropping Ralph Lauren custom silk velvet halterneck gown in powder pink and black.

© Kevin Mazur/MG24 Co-Chairs Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya attend The 2024 Met Gala

The gown featured a rosette-embellished collar and a sweeping train, paired with black silk evening gloves and a matching petite beret adorned with sculptural tulle.

In 2021, she embraced a rustic cowboy ensemble from Ralph Lauren, complete with a plunging beaded dress, a feather jacket, and a coordinating cowgirl hat, all complemented by metallic silver strappy stilettos from her own DSW line.